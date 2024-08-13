Kuala Lumpur: Teleport, an integrated logistics provider, and Etihad Cargo have partnered together to inject cargo capacity and frequency on their respective cargo network between Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with plans to increase frequency in the near future. This move is against a backdrop of growing airfreight demand and trade between the two regions.

Trade between the Gulf nations and emerging Asian nations continue to show high growth momentum, surging 35% from US$383bil in 2021 to US$516bil in 2022, and is expected to reach US$757bil by 2030, outstripping growth rate with Western nations such as the US, UK and the Euro Area. At the same time, air freight demand continues to pose double digit growth across all regions, having risen 14.1% as of June 2024.

Since signing the partnership in May this year, Teleport has deployed its freighters for Etihad to ship machines, raw materials, phones and chip sets among others, from Ho Chi Minh to Kuala Lumpur twice a week, with onward connection via Etihad’s capacity to Abu Dhabi and beyond. This partnership also enables both parties to maximise the available passenger belly capacity especially out of leisure hubs such as Bali and Phuket, by leveraging on each other’s network strength. Etihad will deepen its connectivity in Southeast Asia on the back of Teleport’s extensive network in the region, while Teleport leverages on Etihad’s strong global network to expand its network reach into the Middle East, Europe, Americas and the African regions. By the end of this year, the partnership is expected to see 1600 tonnes of cargo moved between the two destinations with potential for an increase in flight frequency and new routes.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Cargo at Etihad Cargo said, “We continue to anchor our strategy on key partnerships that will enable us to better serve our customer needs while supporting global trade. This recent partnership with Teleport is important to enhance our connectivity to Southeast Asia, and we are confident that through the integration of their freighter operations and our capacity, we are able to continue to grow and build a more efficient and robust network that better serves both regions, and quickly. The market environment is highly favourable to grow our presence here today, and with a strong air partner like Teleport.”

Jagedeswaran Nadrajah, Head of Air Partners at Teleport, commented “The integration of Etihad’s global network with our largest Southeast Asia network has opened up a more dynamic way to connect cargo between these two regions - leveraging on the strengths of both our networks. This is valuable to both our existing and new customers trading between two important regions. This sort of synergy is testament to what Teleport has been building through its Air Partners programme as a win-win solution for all Teleport Air Partners, where we can continue to build and grow, and never fly empty.”

About Teleport

Established in 2018, Teleport is the largest integrated logistics provider in Southeast Asia with a presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Singapore and China. The company has a unique network advantage that is reflected in its exclusive access to the AirAsia network through its high-frequency passenger aircraft belly space combined with Teleport’s own freighter fleet and 40 partner airlines.

The network is highly suitable to move everything from large palletised cargo to small parcels, benefiting more than 1,500 businesses of all sizes, eCommerce marketplaces and forwarders, from airports up to the last mile, solutioned to their respective needs. Our long-term vision at Teleport is that everything arrives the next day for anyone across Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit teleport.asia

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com