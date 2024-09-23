Dubai, UAE -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of TechBridge MEA as its authorized Channel Value Added Distributor for the GCC region. This strategic partnership is set to enhance Check Point’s regional presence and expand TechBridge’s portfolio with advanced cybersecurity solutions.

The appointment comes at a crucial time, as the region experiences an 18 percent year-over-year increase in cyberattacks, according to Check Point Research’s cyber-attack trends report for Q2 2024. This surge highlights the urgent need for advanced security solutions. Check Point’s AI-powered Infinity Platform, which includes Check Point Harmony, Check Point CloudGuard, Check Point Quantum and Infinity Platform Services, provides enterprise-grade security across data centers, networks, clouds, branch offices and remote users with unified management. TechBridge’s regional expertise and localized support will accelerate the adoption of these cutting-edge technologies, ensuring comprehensive protection for businesses of all sizes.

Prashant Menon, Channel Leader, UAE at Check Point Software Technologies, said, “As Check Point continues to invest and expand in the region, enhancing our partner ecosystem is crucial to meeting the rising demand for our solutions. TechBridge MEA brings significant value with its localized and tailored enablement methods, quick on-ground support for new partners and innovative marketing strategies. This partnership with TechBridge will expand our reach across the region and enhance our efforts to deliver advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes.”

TechBridge will leverage Check Point’s most comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative cybersecurity platform to provide organizations across the UAE and the broader GCC region with robust protection against an evolving threat landscape. TechBridge will activate new partners, enable them on the Check Point stack and support channel partners with demonstrations and proof-of-concept initiatives. With its deep expertise and long-standing association with Check Point in other regions, TechBridge is well-positioned to drive the adoption of these advanced security technologies and deliver exceptional value to businesses in the region.

“Working with Check Point Software Technologies is a tremendous opportunity for TechBridge in MEA, having already demonstrated our capabilities and drive through our Central Asian business”, said Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge. “As we face the dual challenges of increasing cyberattacks and the urgent need for sophisticated security measures, we are poised to deliver unmatched protection and peace of mind to our clients. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the cybersecurity landscape but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions to the region.”

TechBridge’s CVAD model and strategic programs equip new partners with the tools and resources necessary for rapid success. Their comprehensive understanding of regional culture and holistic approach foster stronger, more productive engagements with clients and partners. Together, Check Point Software and TechBridge are committed to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions to safeguard businesses across the region from an ever-evolving threat landscape.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.