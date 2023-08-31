Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and TDeFi – the global Web3 incubator and consultancy company – have entered the final phase of registrations for the second cohort of a Web3 startup incubator at the DMCC Crypto Centre.

All applicants will receive priority guidance and services from DMCC to formally set up in the DMCC Crypto Centre, with a handful of successful businesses set to receive USD 100,000 in liquidity from TDeFi, subject to meeting the criteria. Applications close on 1st September 2023.

The five-week programme is focused on enhancing expertise including refining business strategies, ensuring Web3 compliance, and marketing. The accelerator will culminate in a VC-focused fundraising event, ultimately bringing a new wave of innovative Web3 businesses to Dubai.

Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said: “Providing a platform for success is an intrinsic trait of DMCC, and the Web3 space is no different. Through our Crypto Centre we are proud to be bringing this exciting accelerator opportunity to a new wave of innovative Web3 businesses to Dubai, particularly as the emirate grows as a competitive knowledge-based economy. With the mentoring services and liquidity on offer through TDeFi, there has never been a better time to establish a crypto business in the emirate.”

Gaurav Dubey, CEO TDeFi, said: “From ideation to developing business scaling strategies, our extensive accelerator programme is designed to prepare nascent Web3 businesses for VC funding rounds and operating efficiently in the real-world. We are excited to partner with DMCC for this second cohort, developing these startups into thriving businesses.”

The second cohort follows on from the successful first round in March, in which 15 Web3 businesses successfully graduated from the accelerator programme.

With an impressive lineup of over 20 mentorship sessions led by senior leaders from the Web3 industry, such as Coinbase Singapore, StepN, Footprint Analytics, Hacken, Enjin, and more, participants will gain insights spanning from compliance practices to the intricacies of Token Engineering and Markets Management. This comprehensive journey is poised to attract a fresh influx of Web3 enterprises to Dubai and guide nascent concepts toward thriving businesses under expert tutelage.

The DMCC Crypto Centre is a comprehensive ecosystem for companies that develop web3 and blockchain technologies, and associated value-added services, providing everything that crypto businesses and entrepreneurs need to set up and scale their operations.

