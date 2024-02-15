Dammam – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Tamimi Markets Company (“Tamimi”) announced today the completion of its acquisition of 100% of Al Raya For Food Stuffs Company JSC (“Al Raya” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Levant Capital and a leading supermarket chain operating along the western half of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The transaction aligns with Tamimi Markets’ national growth strategy and further strengthens its position in the Western region of Saudi Arabia. By acquiring Al Raya, Tamimi looks to leverage the combined strengths of both companies while serving new customers in multiple markets.

Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “The Al Raya brand is renowned for its neighborhood convenience and fresh positioning, particularly with its outstanding bakery. We are eager to bring value and efficiency to the Al Raya brand while fostering its continuous growth.”

With an extensive presence across the western region of Saudi Arabia, Al Raya's 51 supermarkets seamlessly complement Tamimi Markets' geographic network. The acquisition solidifies Tamimi’s commitment to delivering exceptional services and products to its expanding customer base.

Established in 1991 with its maiden store in Jeddah, Al Raya has grown into a leading regional supermarket chain, boasting 51 supermarkets spread across more than 20 cities in the Northwest, West, and Southwest of Saudi Arabia.

In 2012, Levant Capital acquired a 75% stake in Al Raya and led the institutionalization of the Company and the development of its independent management team. Over Levant Capital’s investment period, the Company more than doubled its store footprint from 23 to 51 stores and increased its sales area 2.5 times.

“Tamimi Markets”, a Saudi family supermarket business since 1979, now owns 111 stores. With the Tamimi family, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory across the region. The addition of Al Raya augments Tamimi’s scale and strength in its western operations, propelling its national expansion forward.

“Levant Capital” is an independent financial services firm that is focused on private market investments. Levant Capital has significant experience investing in the consumer sector. In similar transactions, Levant Capital successfully exited its investment in Bayara Group to Savola Foods in 2021, and its investment in the leading Turkish childrenswear specialist retailer Panço Kids to Kuzu Group in 2022.

“anb capital” acted as Tamimi’s sole financial advisor on this transaction and “the Law Office of Mohanned bin Saud Al-Rasheed” in Association with “Baker Botts L.L.P.” acted as its legal counsel.

“BNP Paribas” acted as sole financial advisor to “Al-Raya” and “Eversheds Sutherland” acted as legal advisor to the shareholders of “Al-Raya”.