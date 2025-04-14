Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI) is set to redefine its digital landscape in 2025, marking it as the ‘Year of Technological Enhancement.’ With a focus on optimising direct bookings and enhancing guest engagement, the group is making significant investments in the latest digital solutions, including an advanced booking engine, a new brand website, introducing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, enhanced digital marketing tools, and the launch of a dedicated mobile app for its loyalty program.

As part of its broader strategic focus, Swiss-Belhotel International’s technological transformation aligns with its robust expansion plans, including a series of upcoming acquisitions. These initiatives will strengthen SBI’s position as a future-ready hospitality brand, enhancing both revenue and operational efficiency while delivering an improved guest experience worldwide

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated, “The hospitality industry is evolving rapidly, with technology at the core of this transformation. At Swiss-Belhotel International, we are making significant investments in digital innovation to enhance efficiency, elevate guest engagement, and optimise direct revenue streams. These advancements will empower our hotels, improve operational performance, and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Furthermore, this digital transformation will not only strengthen our direct booking channels but also support our ambitious expansion plans.”

A key element of SBI’s digital evolution is the introduction of a next-generation booking engine, designed to enhance user experience, boost conversion rates, and optimise revenue from direct bookings. The new system integrates advanced promotional tools, personalised booking boosters, and cross-selling capabilities across SBI properties. Additionally, it will drive incremental F&B revenue by offering seamless dining and room service integration.

The upcoming brand website will provide a streamlined, content-rich interface with improved navigation and real-time engagement tools, ensuring guests have a superior booking experience. Complementing this is the introduction of an advanced CRM system, which will enable targeted guest communication, upselling opportunities, and personalized interactions via WhatsApp. The system will also support automated post-stay surveys, improving online reputation and guest satisfaction.

The SBI Loyalty Program mobile app will further enhance guest interaction, offering direct booking capabilities, exclusive partner promotions, online check-in, and in-app communication. This digital innovation will not only increase guest retention but also provide a convenient and personalised travel experience.

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEAI; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, commented, “The Middle East and Africa are among the fastest-growing markets for Swiss-Belhotel International. With our expanding portfolio, digital transformation is critical to delivering seamless experiences for our guests while optimising revenue for our properties. Our new technological tools will empower hotels with enhanced marketing capabilities, a stronger direct booking strategy, and improved loyalty engagement.”

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 150+* hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group's distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”.

*Numbers may fluctuate

For further information visit https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

