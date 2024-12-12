Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sweid & Sweid has awarded the construction contract for Sweid One, its AED 730 million Grade-A office development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), to Dutco Construction. As a leading contractor known for major projects such as the Dubai Mall, Box Park and Marina Heights Tower, Dutco Construction has extensive expertise in delivering iconic projects. This collaboration continues a long-standing relationship between Sweid & Sweid and Dutco Construction, who have previously worked together on the highly successful Visa Headquarters building in Dubai Internet City.

“Sweid One is a pivotal project for us, designed to raise the bar for commercial office space within JLT,” said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid. “With Dutco Construction’s extensive track record of executing quality projects, we are confident that Sweid One will set a new standard in the area.”

Dutco Construction echoed this sentiment, as Nelson Gibb, Group CEO of Dutco Group, commented, “We are proud to work again with Sweid & Sweid on Sweid One. Our team is ready to bring this remarkable project to life, leveraging our expertise to deliver it efficiently and to the highest standards.”

Sweid One is designed to offer 500,000 square feet of premium office space with a range of amenities aimed at attracting tenants that are looking for a high-quality workplace environment in JLT. The development will include a selection of unique food and beverage options, setting it apart from neighbouring projects. Parking concerns in the area will be addressed through four underground parking levels spanning the entire footprint of the building, along with a dedicated visitor parking structure. Accessibility will be a key feature, with dual entry points from both sides of JLT and a shuttle bus service providing convenient transportation to and from the metro station.

Construction of Sweid One has already begun, with completion scheduled for Q4 2026. For more information, please visit www.sweidone.com.

About Sweid & Sweid

Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international-standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding, and execution.

Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls.

