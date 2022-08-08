Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group, a Dubai-based hospitality group renowned for creating contemporary hospitality experiences and international concepts, is recognised as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year.

All brands under the Group’s four divisions – Daylife, Living, Nightlife, and Dining – including the Head Office, received the certificate from the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

The approval score increased by 6 percent, from 75 percent in 2021 to 81percent this year, indicating that employees viewed Sunset Hospitality Group as a high-trust and high-performance organization.

“We proudly announce that Sunset Hospitality Group and all our brands are now certified Great Place to Work. This is an incredible achievement to be certified for the second year. What an amazing journey, a vision that became a reality. Great success to celebrate our people, our culture, our values, and our commitment to getting people together, creating unforgettable experiences for our them and great workplaces every day. Congratulations to our team for making it happen and for continuing to inspire, exhilarate and delight! This certificate wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of all our people,” says Rania Roufael, Chief People Officer.

A Great Place to Work® certification reflects the level of trust employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, commented: “Getting certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row is a great accomplishment because this is something that doesn’t come easy. It takes an ongoing commitment to creating a working environment where colleagues are inspired to deliver their skills and abilities for the overall development of the company as well as their professional growth. It is gratifying to know that the team considers Sunset Hospitality Group as one of the best companies to work for in the UAE.”

Great Place to Work® conducts a rigorous audit of each participating company. Two-thirds of the company’s score is based on the institute’s proprietary Trust Index© survey sent to the employees. The survey is the starting point for all organizations invested in building a better workplace. Through the Trust Index© Survey, Great Place to Work® will measure the level of trust within the organization and work with the team in a sustained and meaningful way to assess levels of trust year after year.

The other third of the scoring is based on the company’s responses to the Institute’s Culture Audit©, including detailed questions about pay and benefits programs and open-ended questions about hiring, communication, and development.

The comprehensive survey conducted by the institute revealed that Sunset Hospitality Group is a Great Place to Work for its commitment to creating a workplace where employees and leaders take pride in their job, a high level of trust exists, and they enjoy their colleagues.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.

SHG has a presence in 9 countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and more.

Celebrating its first ten years, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to over 50 operating venues and extend its footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

