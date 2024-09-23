SUD for Urban Development offers its customers special and exceptional offers during the Cityscape exhibition, and offers discounts on some projects of up to 25%.

The company also gives gifts to customers during the exhibition, which are gold bars weighing 10 to 30 grams.

Ali Shalaby, a member of the Board of Directors of SUD for Urban Development, said that the company is keen to be present at Cityscape as well as major exhibitions inside and outside Egypt to communicate directly with its customers and learn about the needs of the market, which ensures the company's continuity in developing its products and providing projects that achieve added value to the real estate market.

He pointed out that the company is participating in Cityscape Egypt 2024 with many of its distinguished projects, including its latest project, which was recently launched, SUD Pixel, which has achieved great success since its first launch last month, reflecting the project's distinction and customer confidence in the company.

He added that Al Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD) was keen not to raise the prices of the phase that will be offered at Cityscape Egypt 2024 for the SUD Pixel project, despite the great demand for the project. Such a move on the part of the developer could be included among the special offers presented to its customers during the exhibition, as it is expected that prices will be raised after the end of Cityscape Egypt 2024.

The SUD Pixel project is the first project of Al Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD) in New Cairo and is located in the most vital areas of the Fifth Settlement between the northern and southern 90th Streets in the banks area and next to the National Bank and the Administrative Prosecution.

The company took into account sustainability standards in the Sud Pixel project, as it was keen to design the project facades in a way that ensures the entry of natural lighting, as well as providing a healthy work environment. The project also includes 2 parking spaces on the entire surface of the land to solve the problem of congestion in the area.

The Sud Pixel project is an administrative and commercial building consisting of 2 basements, a ground floor, a commercial first floor, and 5 administrative floors with various areas that create an opportunity for the customer to choose what suits him/her.

For his part, Youssef Shalaby, a member of the Board of Directors of Al Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD), said that the company provides payment systems for its customers of up to 6 years.

He explained that the company sets well-studied installment periods, and is keen to expedite the implementation of projects and adhere to the timetable.

He added that the company is also offering units in its projects in the New Administrative Capital, Capital Heights 1 and Capital Heights 2, during Cityscape Egypt 2024, and is offering discounts of up to 20 and 25% on the units of the two projects during the exhibition, with a 10% down payment.

Since its launch in 1996 until now, Al Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD) has succeeded in developing 25 diverse projects in various governorates of Egypt, including advanced residential communities, commercial centers, tourist resorts, medical, educational and sports projects. It has a portfolio of projects in various governorates, starting with Greater Cairo projects, where the New Administrative Capital is located, where it has 5 projects ranging from residential, commercial and administrative ones, which are: “Capital Heights 1” compound on an area of 50 acres, and includes 2000 residential units, and it has many services and recreational areas. The Capital Heights 2 project, stretching over an area of 57 acres, consists of 2,450 residential units and palaces, with an area of 1,095 square meters, and includes many services, recreational areas, and a social sports club. It is located in the investment area, adjacent to the cathedral. The third project, Capital Hub 1, is a commercial center on the Central Axis Road directly in front of the cathedral. It is built on an area of 30,000 square meters and offers a large number of services, including the first aquarium in the Administrative Capital, in addition to a large number of shops, international restaurants, and pharmacies. The fourth project, Hub 2, is located in front of the Capital Heights 2 compound, on an area of 30,000 square meters. The fifth project, Financial Hub, is in the heart of the financial district, and offers administrative and commercial spaces starting from 40 square meters. On top of the projects of the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, the first phase of Obour City, where the company owns the “High City” compound, was delivered during a huge ceremony. The “High City” compound is located directly on Ahmed Orabi Square and on the Central Axis Road of Obour City, with a total area of 36 acres, and consists of 60 residential buildings equivalent to 1,100 housing units. As for the second project, “High City Mall” in Obour City, directly on the central axis and in front of the High City compound, which is being built on an area of 18 thousand meters and consists of a basement, ground floor and 2 repeated floors. The mall includes specialized medical clinics and pharmacies in addition to shops, restaurants and cafes. In the Delta governorates, specifically in the city of "Ras El Bar", Al Safwa Urban Development Company (SUD) developed the "Sunset 1" compound, which overlooks the sea directly, next to the Armed Forces Club. It is a residential and tourist project that has been fully delivered, and the "Sunset 3" resort, which is built on an area of 131 thousand square meters, which is 5 mini-compounds and includes 1550 housing units. The project was delivered during a huge ceremony in 2022. As for the "SUD Mall" project, which was built on an area of 4550 square meters in the middle of the Sunset 3 resort, the mall includes many restaurants, cafes and shops. Sunset 2 Resort in New Damietta City, which includes apartments, villas and a shopping mall, which was delivered to clients in 2019, in addition to the Sunset Mall project, which is located in Sunset 2 Tourist Resort in the chalet area in New Damietta City directly on the sea. The mall includes a pharmacy, shops, commercial units, restaurants and cafes, in addition to an area dedicated for children and an equipped gym. In New Mansoura City, The Pearl Compound is located on an area of 60 acres, and its units vary between residential buildings and villas. The project is distinguished by a 550-meter beachfront directly on the sea, in addition to containing a 5-star hotel, a clubhouse, swimming pools and a group of shopping malls on an area of 12 acres.