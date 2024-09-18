Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is now accepting applications for the 2024 ADMAF Creativity & Visual Arts Awards. Established in 2006 in partnership with Gulf Capital, the region’s leading alternative investment firm, the ADMAF Creativity Award celebrates creative excellence among youth in the performing arts. Additionally, the ADMAF Visual Arts Award, launched in 2013, recognizes outstanding creativity across any visual art form.

For the Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award, submissions are open to individuals and groups, with at least one Emirati national member, aged 18 to 35. Applicants must present an exceptional performance piece in the genres of music, dance, or theatre. Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their winning project during Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 and compete for a cash prize of 20,000 AED.

The Gulf Capital – Visual Arts Award is open to emerging Emirati artists aged 18 to 35, offering a 10,000 AED cash prize. This award recognizes artists who demonstrate outstanding creativity in any visual art form.

Both awards highlight ADMAF's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of UAE talent, empowering young creatives to pursue their passions. In collaboration with Gulf Capital, ADMAF seeks to drive artistic innovation, reward excellence, and contribute to the development of the UAE’s cultural and creative industries. Through these initiatives, ADMAF and Gulf Capital are dedicated to inspiring and shaping the future of the nation’s artistic landscape.

Application Deadline for both awards: 15 November 2024

Interested applicants can find more information and access the application form at https://admaf.org/initiatives/awards/.

About Abu Dhabi Festival:

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs). Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon.

For more information, please visit the ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with over 18 years of investment experience from the GCC to the rest of Asia, one of the fastest growing investment corridors in the world today. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice, and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 45 investments since 2006. It currently manages over $2.4 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. As a thematic investor, Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology and Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital