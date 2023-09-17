Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, in partnership with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, is transforming the homes of 33 local families as part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to support the community. The main aim of this initiative is to give back to the community and to improve the quality of life of those who are less fortunate in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of this community initiative, stc Bahrain has transformed the main living and dining areas of those families to enjoy their gatherings with their loved ones in comfortable and elegant new interior. The refurbishments position stc Bahrain as an important community partner to empower families in need.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “Our commitment to enable underprivileged families in Bahrain is evident through our initiative, Fereej, to support and build local communities. As one of our core areas of focus, we are committed to supporting the government of Bahrain’s vision to create a sustainable and stable local community and enable growth and prosperity within neighborhoods. We are grateful to work alongside partners such as the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to bring our vision to life and create memorable experiences for local families.”

Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) Secretary General, commented on the occasion, “We want to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to stc Bahrain for their dedication to the community development work that we do at the Royal Humanitarian Foundation through continuously serving local families and forming long-lasting partnerships, specifically through this generous initiative that supports local Bahraini families in need.”

The initiative is part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing community program, “Fereej” (meaning neighborhood), under the umbrella of its corporate social responsibility arm. “Fereej” is a community initiative that aims to invest in underprivileged neighborhoods throughout the Kingdom and to furnish houses of Bahraini families living in challenging conditions.

