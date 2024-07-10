Manama – Bahrain: In a strategic move to fortify the cyber resilience of Bahrain's business ecosystem, stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the expansion of its comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio to support large enterprises and SMEs in Bahrain on their secure digital transformation initiatives.

stc Bahrain is launching two new categories of specialized cybersecurity services designed to safeguard businesses in Bahrain against the evolving threat of cyberattacks. This decisive action underscores the company's unwavering commitment to equipping organizations with the advanced tools and expertise needed to thwart increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

These solutions include DDoS Protection, powered by Juniper Corero, which shields businesses from disruptive DDoS attacks to ensure uninterrupted operations; Firewall, utilizing Fortinet technology, to provide advanced network firewall protection and access control; and Web Protect, powered by Cisco Umbrella, which offers comprehensive security against web-based threats.

In addition to protecting from internet-based threats, stc Bahrain has also introduced a suite of services aimed at helping organizations understand, manage, and mitigate their overall cyber risk.

The Security Operation Center (SOC), provides 24/7 security monitoring, analytics, and expert-led incident response. Network Detection and Response, utilizing Darktrace's AI, delivers real-time visibility and autonomous threat detection. Endpoint Detection and Response, enabled by CrowdStrike, offers protection from sophisticated cyber threats. Email Security, powered by Fortimail, safeguards against phishing, spam, and malware. Through Yogosha, stc Bahrain offers Penetration Testing to identify IT infrastructure vulnerabilities. Moreover, the Secure Service Edge service, powered by Zscaler, provides comprehensive cloud-delivered security for users, apps, and data.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, stc Bahrain is committed to providing organizations across Bahrain with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions available," said Mr. Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer, at stc Bahrain. "Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Cisco and Fortinet, we offer a comprehensive suite of services that deliver proactive threat mitigation, enhanced visibility, and cost-effective security, ensuring a safer digital landscape for Bahrain's business ecosystem."

As a leading managed service provider and telecommunications company, stc Bahrain is dedicated to addressing the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing organizations today. Through its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and secure internet connectivity services, stc Bahrain is taking a leadership role in providing a secure and seamless online experience for businesses in Bahrain.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

