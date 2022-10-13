Customers in the Middle East can now leverage the power of automation driven by AI for end-to-end business process automation

Dubai, UAE – StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company, today announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, to expand their RPA and AI driven intelligent automation solutions portfolio to more customers across the Middle East.

Organizations are constantly looking to transform their operations and are investing heavily on technologies driven by RPA and Artificial Intelligence. RPA enables organizations to automate routine tasks and allow humans to focus on roles that require creative and critical thinking. However, in pursuit of a next-level customer experience and extensive operational efficiency, there is a need for the digital ecosystem to be enhanced with RPA combined with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Automation Anywhere is the no. 1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation that empowers enterprises to digitize, automate and analyze processes with one integrated platform called the Automation Success Platform, that empowers enterprises to explore new automation opportunities that RPA could not previously address.

Ahmed Diab, COO, StarLink, An Infinigate Group Company said, “We are engaged with many organizations across the region to accelerate their digital transformation journey by leveraging on our IA technologies that caters to AI, Machine Learning and Advanced Analytics. Automation Anywhere is a strategic addition to our IA portfolio with their AI driven RPA expertise that completes our IA ecosystem. We are extremely excited about this onboarding and are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with StarLink to empower more organizations across the region to scale automation, giving back time to knowledge workers to focus on value-added tasks and build deeper customer relationships, ultimately driving business success,” said Dinesh Chandra, Regional Vice-president, Middle-east and Turkey, Automation Anywhere. “Together, we can further accelerate business transformation by making automation accessible to everyone through our enhanced Automation Success Platform. This includes solutions such as Document Automation, AARI for Every App, CoE Manager, Citizen Development, Process Discovery, and the Automation Pathfinder Program.

-Ends-

About StarLink:

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries including UK and USA. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net

Press Contact:

Raji Joy John | Marketing Director

StarLink, An Infinigate Group Company | E: raji@starlinkme.net