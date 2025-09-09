Dubai: St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, has signed a strategic four-year partnership with GEMS Education, one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world.

As part of the partnership, students of 47 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar, who successfully complete International Baccalaureate, A-Levels or CBSE, and perform well in science subjects, will benefit from a simplified application process to SGU’s Five- or Six-Year Doctor of Medicine (MD) tracks.

In addition to easing the admissions journey, SGU will actively engage with GEMS students through a range of academic and career-focused activities. These include webinars, in-person events, clinical workshops, and one-on-one advisory sessions designed to help students gain insights into the medical profession and life as a future SGU student.

Students from GEMS Education who gain admission to SGU will enjoy a partial scholarship, guaranteed interview, and access to SGU’s Global Medic Club, an online learning platform featuring exclusive content from SGU.

Aurelie Lily Phommarack, Associate Director, International Academic Affiliates at SGU, said: “GEMS Education is one of the leading education providers in the world, and our agreement with them enables us to play a pivotal role in assisting and guiding future medical students in the UAE and Qatar, who wish to pursue a career in medicine and study at SGU. Not only does this collaboration reaffirm SGU’s on-going efforts to empower the next generation of medical professionals, but it also opens more opportunities, making medical school education more accessible to international students.”

Christopher Goodbourn, Director of GEMS for Life, GEMS Education’s wraparound program providing employability, university placement, and alumni support, said: “We are proud to partner with St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. This partnership represents another step forward for aspiring GEMS medical students to learn more about SGU, its application process, and broaden their horizons for the next stage of their education journey. We hope to see many of our students excel in this exciting field in the future.”

For more information on the programs and tracks available at SGU School of Medicine, please visit SGU’s website

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George's University (SGU) is a center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from many education systems around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who have influenced countless lives, GEMS is recognized as one of the most impactful education groups globally. Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education is the largest and most respected K–12 private education group in the world, with a track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds. What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com