Sakaka - Al Jouf: The Saudi Polytechnic Institute for Renewable Energy SPIRE, which is supervised by the Ministry of Energy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, announced the end of the registration period for applying for the Junior Employment Diploma Program in the field of renewable solar and wind energy for high school students. The registration continued on the website for a period of seven days, from July 9th to July 15th, when the number of applicants reached more than 22,000 high school students, a number that exceeded the expectations of those in charge of the institute.

Eng. Majed Al-Rifaie, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPIRE, said: "As soon as the registration door opened to apply for the first batch of the diploma program for the year 2023 in the field of renewable solar and wind energy as the first training programs announced by the Institute since its official launch last month, the number of applicants began to increase remarkably. Until the number reached more than 22,769 male and female applicants by the end of the last day for registration, and a date will soon be set for personal interviews with the applicants at the institute’s headquarters in Sakaka in Al-Jouf region to select those qualified.”

Al-Rifaie stated that the number of those who joined the future and registered in the program reaching this number exceeded all expectations, and confirms the keenness of the country's youth to move towards working in the renewable energy sector, which will represent in the future the most promising sectors in supporting the national economy.

Eng. Majid Al-Rifaie stressed the importance of conducting strategic partnerships and employment training contracts for beginners between the Institute and companies operating in the fields of renewable energy in the Kingdom, to train and qualify citizens to work in the renewable energy sector - especially solar energy, wind energy, and green hydrogen - to meet the needs for manpower of strategic partners operating renewable energy projects in the Kingdom. This keeps pace with the expansion strategies of these companies as part of the Kingdom’s expansion in renewable energy projects. Also stressing the importance of the specialized authorities’ support for these partnerships that contribute to accommodating the increasing numbers of young Saudi men and women wishing to work in the field of renewable energy, and increasing the Institute's ability to accept more of trainees in the future stage in order to achieve the Ministry's plan and the objectives of Vision 2030.

Al-Rifaie explained that the Saudi Technical Institute for Renewable Energy seeks, with the support of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, to provide educational services, training programs and various activities to graduate specialized and qualified national cadres to meet the needs of the labor market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, especially in the renewable energy sector. The institute is to be the first destination for training in all fields of renewable energy at the regional level and to reach the level of international competition, to support the Kingdom's efforts aimed at localizing the renewable energy sector in line with the goals of Vision 2030.