Visit the Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles showroom to experience the new Audi Q7 today

Dubai – The new Audi Q7 has arrived across Al Nabooda showrooms, setting new benchmarks for luxury comfort, innovative design, and robust performance in the luxury SUV segment. Building on Audi’s legacy of excellence, the Q7 seamlessly integrates technology with refined design elements to deliver a distinctive and unparalleled driving experience.

The Audi Q7 is an ideal 7-seater SUV offering luxurious comfort and versatility, making it well-suited for family outings, business trips, or leisurely drives. Customers can personalize their Q7 with a variety of interior options, such as decorative inlays and seat designs with contrasting stitching. The updated infotainment system supports third-party apps, providing seamless integration and improved connectivity for a more responsive and user-friendly driving experience.

The Audi Q7 offers a choice between two engines: the 45 TFSI, equipped with a 252 HP four-cylinder petrol engine, and the 55 TFSI, which features a robust 340 HP six-cylinder petrol engine. Enhanced by advanced suspension systems, such as electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive damping and optional all-wheel steering, the Q7 ensures a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience. Featured in the Audi Q7 are also advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane assist for increased safety and driving comfort.

Combining sportiness with exceptional performance, the Audi SQ7 TFSI is powered by a V8 TFSI petrol engine that delivers 507 HP and 770 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. Equipped with advanced suspension technologies like torque vectoring and electromechanical active roll stabilization (eAWS), the SQ7 guarantees precise handling and stability. Its dynamic design features a redesigned spoiler, distinctive diffuser, and larger air intakes with honeycomb grilles. Standard 21-inch wheels are available, with an option for 22-inch sizes, complemented by high-performance braking systems.

The Q7’s striking appearance is underscored by its modern and minimalistic design, robust proportions and vibrant exterior colors and wheels. The flagship status is emphasized by the Audi Singleframe grille with vertical inlays, paired with elevated headlights for a commanding front-end appearance. Newly designed color-framed air intakes seamlessly blend into the overall design, enhancing its confident look, while the S-line exterior package boosts its sporty appeal with pronounced side air intakes.

The Q7 also offers optional Black and Black Plus optics packages that provide striking accents, complementing the HD Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights. These advanced lighting elements not only improve visibility but also enhance the Q7's premium-class appeal, distinguishing it in the luxury SUV segment.

Ensuring balanced, solid, controlled, and precise driving, the Audi Q7’s signature suspension system features electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive damping for adjustable ride height and level control. On highways, it automatically lowers up to 30 mm for added stability. Its off-road capability is enhanced with the "Lift" function in Audi drive select, increasing ground clearance by up to 60 mm. Optional all-wheel steering enhances maneuverability, particularly at lower speeds, while the advanced suspension package optimizes handling across diverse terrains, ensuring an even more effortless driving experience.

The Audi Q7 is now available at Al Nabooda Automobiles showroom.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.86 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.