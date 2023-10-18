Dubai, UAE: Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has signed StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company, as a distribution partner in the Middle East and Levant regions. StarLink will distribute and promote Sophos’ portfolio of solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and network, endpoint and messaging cybersecurity, through its extensive channel network. The partnership will commence on November 20th 2023.

"We are thrilled to partner with StarLink to provide cybersecurity to organizations in the Middle East," said Harish Chib, vice president, Sophos Middle East and Africa. "Cybercriminals are constantly upping their game, and Sophos research shows that attacks, such as ransomware, take place within hours after establishing a foothold in a network. Our mission is to provide organizations with the most effective cybersecurity solutions that protect, detect and remediate, and with StarLink's extensive portfolio, network and expertise, we are confident that together, we can empower organizations to defend their digital assets effectively."

“StarLink is proud to partner with a globally recognized security solutions provider such as Sophos,” commented Ahmed Diab, COO at StarLink. “Our partnership will enable us to offer customers strategic and defensive security solutions that are backed by our unparalleled support and services – technical as well as on-ground. With our strong sales and marketing competency and strategic channel partnerships, we are well positioned to generate brand awareness, educate potential customers about Sophos' offerings, and establish valuable connections in the industry to achieve our core goal of increasing market share for Sophos in this region”.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors.



Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Starlink

Starlink, an Infinigate Group Company is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries. Starlink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of Starlink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The Starlink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about Starlink, please visit www.starlinkme.net