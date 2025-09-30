DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Following a year of significant AI advancements, the acquisition of incident response provider Squadcast, and continued regional growth, SolarWinds will showcase one of its largest event presences to date. At Hall 8, Stand C15, alongside partners Delta Line International, Clever Solutions, and Softech Systems, the company will demonstrate how its observability, incident response, service management, and AI automation solutions help IT teams across the region detect, resolve, and prevent issues faster—empowering businesses to stay resilient in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

At the centre of the SolarWinds showcase is the SolarWinds® Platform, which unifies full-stack observability, IT service management, database performance, security, and automation. Available through flexible deployment options—including software as a service (SaaS) and self-hosted models—the platform is enhanced with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and automated incident response. These capabilities help IT teams shift from reactive firefighting to proactive management, streamlining service delivery and strengthening security and uptime across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“As digital transformation accelerates across the region, IT teams face mounting pressure to deliver performance, availability, and security amid rising complexity,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president of EMEA sales at SolarWinds. “At GITEX Global 2025, our executive team will be on the ground to showcase how our flexible observability and ITSM solutions—whether SaaS, self-hosted, or hybrid—help customers build resilient foundations for long-term success. Just as important, we’re deepening partnerships with leading regional resellers and distributors to ensure every customer is supported at each stage of their cloud journey.”

SolarWinds highlights at GITEX Global 2025 include:

Daily live demos: Throughout the week, SolarWinds experts will deliver live demonstrations of its observability and ITSM portfolio, including use cases of AI-powered incident detection and resolution, intelligent alerting, and full-stack visibility. Visitors can also pre-book personalised demo sessions for an in-depth walkthrough tailored to their organisation’s needs.

Partner showcases at the stand: Three channel partners will join SolarWinds at its booth (Hall 8 – C15), with dedicated pods highlighting joint use cases and customer success stories. These pods will demonstrate how SolarWinds and its partners are enabling customers to future-proof their operations while accelerating time-to-value.

Tech Talks speaking session: Join Eric Bauer, vice president, solutions engineering and enablement, on October 14 at 11:50 AM GST to learn about “From Insight to Action: AI in Observability and the Future of IT Resilience” in Hall 24

The senior SolarWinds delegation at GITEX Global 2025 will include Laurent Delattre, vice president of EMEA Sales, and Cullen Childress, chief product officer, along with leaders from the company’s engineering and channel teams. Their presence underscores the strategic importance of the Middle East to the global SolarWinds business and the company’s commitment to engaging directly with customers and partners across the region.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management.