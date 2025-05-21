Muscat: Reinforcing their customer-first philosophy and commitment to delivering superior banking experiences, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic have recently launched a Credit Card Acquisition and Spend Campaign aimed at enhancing value, convenience, and access for both new and existing clients. The campaign encourages customers to apply for and actively use their Visa Credit Cards, unlocking a suite of exclusive benefits and a chance to win premium prizes through monthly raffle draws.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “At Sohar International, we firmly believe that banking excellence is not merely about delivering financial solutions, it’s about enriching our customers’ lives through exceptional value-added benefits. Our credit card packages are thoughtfully designed to address a wide range of needs, from comprehensive insurance and 24/7 global assistance to concierge services, travel and shopping privileges, and exclusive deals from leading international brands. These distinctive offerings reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering a holistic banking experience that places our customers at the forefront of distinction and exclusivity.”

To incentivize engagement, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic are offering a combined total of more than 400 smart devices as part of this campaign. Winners will be selected through monthly raffle draws, with 30 winners from Sohar International and 10 from Sohar Islamic each month. The prizes will be distributed on a rotating basis to maintain excitement and encourage sustained participation.

Anchored in a customer-centric product offering, the campaign highlights the compelling credit card proposition designed to meet the various needs and preferences of consumers. Whether new-to-bank or existing customers, applicants will benefit from a lifetime free card, eliminating annual fees and ensuring long-term affordability, in addition to an easy payment plan. Additionally, cardholders gain access to the widely recognized Entertainer App, unlocking hundreds of exclusive offers across dining, retail, and entertainment outlets.

Tailored for those with dynamic lifestyles, the card further enhances the travel experience by providing access to over 1,000 international airport lounges, delivering elevated comfort across global journeys. To add immediate value, new users will receive up to 5,000 welcome points and 500 bonus points upon activation. For continued benefit, cardholders enjoy 1% cashback on their purchases, reinforcing everyday utility with tangible financial rewards.

The campaign is designed to engage a diverse range of customer segments. Customers who spend a minimum of OMR 50 using their credit card will qualify for entry into the monthly raffle draw. The offer applies to all existing Sohar International and Sohar Islamic credit card holders, as well as current customers who do not yet hold a credit card but apply for one during the campaign period. Additionally, the campaign is open to new-to-bank customers who open an account with Sohar International or Sohar Islamic and subsequently apply for a credit card.

Through this campaign, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic reaffirm their commitment to customer-focused banking by aligning financial solutions with lifestyle benefits and meaningful rewards—reinforcing their position as drivers of experience-led engagement.

