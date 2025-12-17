SkyTeam has announced the finalists across 18 award categories in the fourth edition of The Aviation Challenge (TAC), its global initiative designed to help accelerate sustainable innovation and knowledge sharing in the aviation industry. The 2025 theme, 'Impact,' underscores the program's commitment to driving tangible, measurable results.

TAC welcomed 22 airline participants to its fourth competition, challenging them to develop and implement innovative solutions to advance sustainability in aviation. For the second year, The Aviation Challenge was opened to subsidiaries, affiliates and non-SkyTeam member airlines, reinforcing the program's ambition to encourage change across the industry.

Between 26 September and 26 October 2025, participating airlines completed more than 80 showcase flights—the highest number to date. The showcase flight serves as a practical demonstration of innovative solutions that help enable sustainability progress, while the overall Challenge design encourages ongoing, organization-wide adoption of solutions. Collectively, participants submitted 224 solutions and initiatives for awards. Aligned with the 'Impact' theme, TAC 2025 emphasized measurable achievements in reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and optimizing waste management.

"Each year, The Aviation Challenge provides participating airlines with a platform to turn innovation into action and take practical steps toward sustainability," said Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO. "This fourth edition has been especially inspiring, with participants demonstrating determination, ingenuity and initiative throughout the Challenge. Their commitment was reflected in a record number of showcase flights. We congratulate all the airlines on their efforts to help shape a more responsible future for aviation."

All entries were rigorously assessed against a comprehensive set of technical criteria by a panel of aviation and sustainability experts, including the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and PA Consulting. Finalists have been recognized across four main categories, each with subcategories acknowledging their achievements. The complete list of TAC 2025 finalists can be found in the ‘Notes to Editors’ section. Highlights include:

Direct Impact Awards

This category recognizes effective solutions across key operational areas, including flight operations, ground operations, cargo, maintenance, catering and inflight products.

Shortlisted initiatives include: use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve payload accuracy or climb optimization, replacement of single-use plastics in catering and optimization of potable water loading at outstations.

Organizational Transformation Awards

This category honors airlines that have made notable advancements in organizational capabilities across sustainability training, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), procurement and data.

Shortlisted initiatives include: adoption and scaling of SAF, training programs to build sustainability awareness and use of data to improve operational efficiency.

Leadership Awards

This category acknowledges airlines that have excelled in leadership, teamwork and collaboration. Within this focus area, TAC participants will select the winners for three subcategories through peer voting.

Shortlisted initiatives include: national SAF roadmaps and supply chains, emissions reduction initiatives and transformation of aviation waste into micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Inspiration Awards

This category recognizes the best overall showcase flight, as well as distinction in storytelling and knowledge sharing.

Shortlisted initiatives include: Regional knowledge-sharing events and university collaborations, as well as storytelling around emissions reduction and waste management programs.

Finalist submissions are now being reviewed by a jury of eight international experts in the fields of aviation and sustainability. The winners in each category will be announced at an awards event to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from 20-22 January 2025, hosted by SAS.

The complete list of The Aviation Challenge 2025 finalists is below.

Direct Impact Awards (By operational area)

Most Impactful Solution – Flight Operations Air Europa – Integrated flight optimization Korean Air – AI-based payload prediction system TUI – Inflight cruise efficiency enhancement system (ICEES)



Most Impactful Solution – Ground Operations Air France – Potable water optimization hydro project Saudia – Zero-emission training enabling cleaner operations SAS – De-icing techniques, methods and fluids



Most Impactful Solution – Cargo Saudia – Reusable cargo net utilization SAS – Lightweight cargo straps Vietnam Airlines – Lightweight unit loading devices (ULDs)



Most Impactful Solution – MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Delta Air Lines – Foam engine core wash program deployment KLM – SAF acquisition for engine test cell TUI – Data-driven tail allocation



Most Impactful Solution – Catering Kenya Airways – Reducing single-use plastic in catering KLM – Integrating sustainability into inflight catering operations and menu planning Vietnam Airlines – Optimizing meal order forecasting to control food waste



Most Impactful Solution – Inflight Products JamboJet – Aviation textile upcycling initiative Saudia – Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) cups Vietnam Airlines – Replacing single-use foam ice boxes with reusable plastic containers



Organizational Transformation Awards

Sustainability Training & Development Air Europa – 'Sustainability Is Everyone’s Responsibility' training program Air France – 'Driving Sustainability Through Learning: My Climate School' training program Transavia Netherlands – 'Workshops for a Sustainable Future' training program



Transformational Impact through SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) China Airlines – Accelerating Taiwan’s SAF ecosystem Delta Air Lines – Unlocking SAF in Minnesota KLM Cityhopper – 100% SAF ticket scale-up pilot



Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Excellence Air France – Methanization of short-haul business meal boxes Garuda Indonesia – Carbon offset program KLM – Life cycle assessment on all major equipment categories



Data & Insights Pioneer Air Europa – ESG data transformation strategy Delta Air Lines – Auxiliary power unit (APU) insights engine Korean Air – AI-driven fuel optimization



Leadership Awards

Game Changer of the Year* Delta Air Lines – Jeff Yanni Kenya Airways – Miriam Wangombe KLM Cityhopper – Luce van Kempen SAS – Wibekke Risan TUI – Dominic Birtles



Team of the Year* Air Europa Express – EOLIA China Airlines – Cross-Functional Implementation Team Kenya Airways – Cabin Crew Team Saudia – Shine Products and F&B Team TUI – Tiger Team



Best Cross-Industry Collaboration* Aeromexico – Mexico's national SAF roadmap Delta Air Lines – Sustainable Skies Lab Kenya Airways – Transforming aviation waste into MSMEs TUI – Contrail avoidance Virgin Atlantic – Wake energy retrieval



Pioneer of the Year China Airlines – Pioneering Taiwan’s national SAF policy and supply chain Delta Air Lines – Sustainable Skies Lab KLM Cityhopper – 100% SAF ticket scale-up pilot



Inspiration Awards

Best Showcase Flight KLM SAS Vietnam Airlines



Best Knowledge-Sharing Contribution Air France – Convening the French-speaking SAF ecosystem at SAF Connect event KLM – KLM & Kenya Airways knowledge-sharing sessions and university collaboration KLM Cityhopper – Cooperation with wet lease partner, German Airways



Most Compelling Story Delta Air Lines – 'Guardians of Blue Patagonia' JamboJet – 'Turning Plastic Waste into Purpose' Vietnam Airlines – 'The Journey of Sustainable Flying'



Best In-Depth Article or Report KLM – 'The Lowdown on Contrails' SAS – 'FuelTrack: Revolutionizing Aviation Emissions Analysis' Transavia Netherlands – 'Beyond CO₂: Tackling NOx and Noise Emissions'



*Peer voting categories: TAC participating airlines rank the five shortlisted submissions to determine the winners in these categories.

The full list of TAC 2025 participants includes: Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air Europa Express, Air France, China Airlines, Corendon Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air, Garuda Indonesia, JamboJet, Kenya Airways, KLM, KLM Cityhopper, Korean Air, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Transavia, TUI, Vietnam Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

About The Aviation Challenge

The Aviation Challenge (TAC) is a global SkyTeam initiative that drives real, measurable progress in sustainable aviation. By uniting the aviation industry, sustainability leaders and global innovators, TAC fosters the development and implementation of solutions that reduce emissions, enhance operational efficiency and advance environmental responsibility. The Challenge is not just about ideas—it is about action, data-driven results and scaling proven solutions across the industry.

Through collaboration, transparency and shared learning, TAC accelerates the aviation sector’s transition toward a more sustainable future. By showcasing and recognizing real-world impact, TAC empowers airlines to lead the way in transforming aviation for generations to come.

About SkyTeam

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 945+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Xiamen Airlines.

