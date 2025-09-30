Amman, Jordan – Signia by Hilton has officially launched Club Signia, an exclusive offering designed to set a new benchmark in premium hospitality in the Kingdom. Located on the 7th floor, Club Signia offers guests a private sanctuary of sophisticated comfort, curated dining, and personalized service, transforming every stay into a lifestyle experience.

A haven for both business and leisure travelers seeking a memorable stay, Guests of Club Signia can enjoy complimentary delights throughout the day, from gourmet breakfast to evening canapé. The culinary experiences continue at Insignia Restaurant, where a private area is dedicated to ensure elevated and intimate dining for Club Signia members.

For a moment of zen and refined indulgence, guests can celebrate the art of Afternoon Tea daily at the Club Signia Lounge with a selection of fine teas and exquisite bites. In addition, The complimentary food and beverage service offers a wide selection of unlimited drinks and delightful hors d’oeuvres throughout the day.

For the business traveler, the Moon Meeting Room is also available for up to seven guests, complimentary with advance booking. This, alongside access to wellness facilities, concierge services, and seamless transportation at additional cost, further enrich the stay, blending productivity with relaxation.

Commenting on the launch, Luca Crocco, General Manager at Signia by Hilton, said, “With the opening of Club Signia, we are proud to introduce an experience that embodies refined living. It provides a prestigious, members-only space that blends comfort, elegance, and finesse. We are delighted to invite our guests to be among the first to experience this new level of luxury and convenience in Amman.”

It is worth noting that Club Signia is positioned as a premier destination for those who value comfort and premium services. It caters to a discerning clientele of business leaders, professionals, and international visitors, offering a unique journey that combines work and leisure in an unparalleled atmosphere.

Club Signia is open daily from 6:30 am to 10:00 pm. Guests can access this exclusive experience by booking a Club Room, or by upgrading their existing stay for an additional cost.