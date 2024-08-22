Sharjah: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has officially opened registration for their ‘Investors’ Lounge’, a premier feature of the 7th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) scheduled for September 18-19 at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. This exclusive initiative is designed to provide attending delegates with unmatched opportunities to forge strategic alliances, share expertise, and connect with influential investors from across the globe.

Participants will also gain direct access to senior government officials and key decision-makers, fostering an environment conducive to global dialogue and impactful collaboration. Those interested can register at https://ila.sharjahinvestmentforum.ae/

Synergistic partnerships and critical insights

Proudly sponsored by Sharjah-based ‘Invest Bank’ for the second consecutive year, the SIF Investors’ Lounge underscores the essential role of synergistic networking and partnerships among various public and private entities, institutions, and organisations, enhancing Sharjah’s stature as a premier destination for investment and business across all sectors.

This dedicated space offers business leaders and investors a unique platform to gain critical insights into regional and global economic trends, identify high-growth sectors, and explore emerging investment opportunities. Under the theme “A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,” SIF 2024 will emphasise the exchange of expertise in cutting-edge technologies, smart systems, and AI applications, all aimed at driving sustainable growth and innovation across Sharjah’s many high-performing industries.

An unparalleled environment for exclusive networking

Commenting on the second iteration of the initiative, Marwan Saleh Alichla, General Coordinator of the SIF Committee said, “The Investors’ Lounge at SIF provides an unparalleled environment for exclusive networking, fostering mutual understanding and facilitating high-impact deals that benefit all stakeholders. We are pleased to again have the support of Invest Bank as the official partner for the lounge setting the stage for Sharjah’s continued ascent as a global investment hub. In the last edition, this initiative attracted significant participation from investors and business leaders from around the globe allowing the exchange of knowledge, the formation of strategic alliances, and facilitating impactful collaborations to pave the way for innovation.”

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank stated, “We are proud to sponsor the Investors’ Lounge at the Sharjah Investment Forum 2024, reaffirming our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the UAE. At Invest Bank, we recognise the critical importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships in driving sustainable economic development. The Investors’ Lounge serves as an exceptional platform for networking and exchanging expertise, aimed at shaping the future of investment in the region. We eagerly anticipate engaging with industry leaders and pioneers as we contribute to Sharjah’s vision of becoming a global hub for business and investment.”

A comprehensive agenda with an eye on the future

The 7th edition of SIF will explore the future of AI, focusing on its role as a key driver of transformation towards advanced economies. Discussions will cover the integration of AI in industrial, agricultural, and commercial sectors, as well as in education and healthcare. The forum will highlight AI's potential in overcoming challenges in various production and service industries.

SIF 2024 will also feature in-depth sessions on innovative smart solutions in logistics and supply chain management, the application of AI to enhance food security and agricultural productivity, and the importance of responsible investment in promoting green and circular economies. Additionally, the event will explore the preparedness of human capital for the evolving job market of the future.