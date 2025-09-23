Eman Bushlaibi: The library is the natural setting for researchers, and the information it provides is the foundation of every serious academic effort.

Sharjah: Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), in collaboration with the Universities of Sharjah, Kalba and Khorfakkan, has launched the "Scientific Research Incubator" project. The project coincides with the 7th of the annual Majors Discipline Exhibition. It aims to equip secondary school students (10th to 12th grade) with practical research skills through an interactive and integrated programme delivered in the library environment.

Each group includes between 20 and 30 students, who take part in a five-week training programme running until October 5, 2025, at the Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn libraries.

The project introduces students to the fundamentals and ethics of academic research, teaches intelligent search techniques using Boolean logic and scholarly databases, and develops their ability to write research reports and cite sources correctly. It also includes public speaking and presentation training and promotes independent learning and self-driven inquiry.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, said: “This project reflects our belief in the strong link between libraries and scientific research. Libraries are the natural setting for researchers, and the collections and databases they provide support every academic endeavour. Through the Scientific Research Incubator, we are offering school students early exposure to this environment and practical experience with academic research tools, helping to build their confidence and prepare them for university and future careers.”

Hands-on training in academic research

Kalba and Khorfakkan branches are hosting a series of weekly workshops over five weeks. The first workshop, titled "Exploring Scientific Research" introduced students to core research concepts, highlighted the differences between academic and general information, and guided them in formulating research questions.

The second session, "Smart Research" taught students how to use Boolean logic (And–Or–Not), navigate academic databases, and classify reliable sources to improve information-gathering skills.

Research methods and ethics

Furthermore, students attended the "Methods and Ethics" workshop, where they explored qualitative, quantitative, and experimental research types and began developing preliminary research plans. The session also covered key ethical principles in research.

The "Writing and Referencing" workshop scheduled is set to cover how to structure a research report and use citation tools, along with training in presenting findings to an audience.

Mini research competition

The programme concludes with a mini research competition, where students will present their final projects to a judging panel. Evaluation sessions take place on September 29 and 30 at Kalba Library, with the final round hosted at Khorfakkan Library on October 5. Prizes and participation certificates will be awarded to the winners.