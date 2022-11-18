Dubai, UAE – Sharjah Collection by Mysk, a group of distinctive boutique eco-retreats under Mysk by Shaza umbrella, and purposefully located in key locations throughout the emirate of Sharjah, has won eight prestigious awards at World Luxury Hotel, World Travel Awards and Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2022.

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat has won the luxury desert resort award – Continent Win (Middle East), Mysk Kingfisher Retreat has won the luxury eco resort a ward- Continent Win (Middle East), Mysk Al Faya Retreat has won the luxury boutique retreat award– GLOBAL WIN, Mysk Moon Retreat won the luxury camp award– Country Win (United Arab Emirates).

World Luxury Hotel Awards recognize hotels, spas, restaurants and travel establishments for world-class service excellence with awards presented on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat won the Middle East’s leading green resort, United Arab Emirates leading retreat and the world leading retreat awards at World Travel Awards 2022 that reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat received the best wellness retreat award (Middle East) from the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards that recognize remarkable achievements in delivering consistent, exceptional experiences in the global luxury hospitality industry.

Shafik Alaaeddine, General Manager of Sharjah Collection by Mysk, said, “We are pleased to win these prestigious awards. It was an honour and a privilege to be appreciated for our efforts to provide outstanding services for all our guests, and we look forward to more achievements in the future.”

Sharjah Collection by Mysk is a luxury hospitality brand launched and developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) that is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions. Sharjah Collection retreats include Mysk Kingfisher, Al Badayer, Al Faya and Moon Retreat and is managed by Shaza Hotels, the leading hotel management company dedicated to providing true Arabian hospitality inspired by the traditions and culture of various countries along the Silk Route.