Dubai, UAE: Today, Serco proudly celebrated Emirati Women’s Day with the graduation of two female Emirati nationals from their 2024 Graduate Programme. The ceremony, held at Serco’s Rolex Tower headquarters, not only honoured the graduates’ personal achievements but also underscored Serco’s ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s nationalisation targets and advancing a gender-balanced workforce.

The graduation presided over by Chief Operations Officer for Serco Middle East, Hana Abu Kharmeh, highlighted the success of Maryam Al Ali and Salama Al Mehairi. Maryam, a graduate of Zayed University with a degree in Environmental Science and Sustainability, and Salama, who holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Higher College of Technology, have both completed extensive placements across various Serco departments and will both continue their journey at Serco as growth analyst and quality control engineer respectively. Their graduation rotation over the past 12 months has encompassed marketing, business development, citizen services and ExperienceLab, the company’s customer service and service design agency.

Hana Abu Kharmeh , Chief Operations Officer for Serco Middle East said: "We could not think of a better date in the diary than Emirati Women’s Day to honour our two brilliant 2024 graduates, Maryam and Salama. Their journey through our graduate programme exemplifies the potential of Emirati women, and they step into their new roles with a strong foundation of skills and experiences that will contribute significantly to Serco’s purpose of impacting a better future."

Serco, which has been running its UAE graduate programme for several years, has seen a 73% increase in nationals joining the business since 2021. Serco is also one of only two multinational companies with CEO representation on the MOHRE Emiratisation Board. To date, 60% of graduates have been female and the total number of female employees hired by the business continues to increase significantly year on year. Today, 50% of the leadership team at Serco are women and 38% of critical roles within the business, including high potential management roles are female owned.

Hana added: "The progress we have made in supporting the growth and development of all women within Serco is a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion. With 60% of our graduates being female and a leadership team where women hold 50% of the positions, we are proud to be fostering an environment where Emirati women can thrive. As we continue to grow, we look forward to welcoming more talented women into our team, ensuring that Serco remains a leader in driving positive change in the region."

As Serco looks towards the future, the company is happy to announce the continuation of its graduate programme for the upcoming year. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.serco.com/me/careers/graduates to find out more.

