Seha healthcare Group announced the signing of a management contract for Khamis Specialized Hospital in 10th of Ramadan City, Sharqia Governorate. The signing ceremony was attended by Mohamed Azab, Chairman of the Group, Yousra Badr, Managing Director of the Group, and Farida and Yasmine Farid Khamis, founders of the Khamis Community Development Association.

This contract aligns with Seha Group's expansion strategy through a development and management model. It aims to restructure the hospital administratively, enhance the quality of medical services provided, double its current 60-bed capacity, and add new specialties, including a trauma center and an obstetrics and gynecology department. This expansion will serve the needs of residents in 10th of Ramadan City and surrounding areas, while also supporting the industrial community in the region.

During the signing ceremony, Mohamed Azab, Chairman of SEHA Healthcare Group, explained that this collaboration represents a significant step in the group's journey towards achieving its vision, which focuses on performance development, quality improvement, and the implementation of modern operating systems. He noted that this model allows SEHA to expand more rapidly, strengthens partnerships with various entities, and enables the group to provide high-quality healthcare services to patients at affordable prices.

Khamis Specialized Hospital is the largest hospital in 10th of Ramadan City, with a capacity of 60 beds. It also boasts advanced facilities not found elsewhere in the region, such as a dialysis unit with 14 machines, a large intensive care unit, and a fully equipped emergency department.

For her part, Yasmine Khamis, one of the founders of the Khamis Community Development Association, expressed her pride in the partnership with the “Seha” group, explaining that the choice of “Seha” came as a result of its advanced operational experience and its clear vision in developing hospitals. She said: “We are confident that the management of the Khamis Hospital by the Seha group will ensure the provision of an advanced model of healthcare that efficiently serves the residents of 10th of Ramadan City, and enhances the role of the hospital as a medical landmark that serves the industrial and residential communities in the region.”