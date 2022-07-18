Dubai, United Arab Emirates - As part of its commitment to deliver world-class healthcare services with the most advanced technologies, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network - in collaboration with SEDCO and its strategic partner Emitac, transformed its patient experience by implementing self-service kiosks and patient flow management system in 40 departments including outpatient clinics, labs, radiology centers, and pharmacies.



The well-integrated solution reduces patients’ registration and check-in time from 10-20 minutes to less than a minute, is able to instantly check insurance approvals, patient eligibility, and payment requirements, and it ensures proper social distancing in the healthcare facilities.



The self-service machines enable pre-booked patients to check-in, cancel, or reschedule their appointments, update their patient information, and even schedule for the next appointment at the end of their visit.



The self-service machines also function as ticketing kiosks where walk-in patients can get a queue ticket and wait for their turn. The advanced patient flow management solution streamlines between walk-ins and pre-booked patients. The system notifies patients with appointments about their turns by sending mobile notifications; patients can rely on these alerts and manage their time accordingly.



Moreover, incorporated with smart digital signage, SEDCO system allows displaying queue information on the screens to guide patients to the right location of the clinic, the right floor, doctor room, as well as present health tips and update patients about new healthcare services.



Patients can also use the self-service machines to check-in for pharmacy, lab, or radiology services and pay the due amount by card.



All these services can be done by the patient without the assistance of an employee for the convenience of both the patients and SEHA staff, saving time and effort, increasing healthcare service quality, and enhancing efficiency as employees can attend to more crucial tasks.



Majdi Al-Beit Shawish, CEO at SEDCO commented, “We are immensely proud to collaborate with SEHA to provide a seamless journey to their patients. For a more convenient experience, our self-service machines include KYC feature to identify patients by Emirates ID card or mobile number, saving the patients from the hassle of manual data entry.”

“Powered with interactive dashboards and advanced reporting system, our solution allows SEHA management to centrally monitor each healthcare center, operation, and KPIs such as service quality, utilization, and turnaround time. The system then generates strategic reports to take future decisions to provide exceptional healthcare services, while ensuring better resource allocation and strategic planning to enhance efficiency of its facilities,” Majdi added.



Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA said, “We are continuously looking for ways to elevate the quality of our services and enhance the overall patient experience across SEHA healthcare facilities.



As part of our smart health transformation, the self-check-in system has immensely facilitated the accessibility to care for our patients. We are happy that we have partnered with SEDCO to implement the smart kiosks as a trusted supplier, by providing the latest advancements suitable for the healthcare type of service.”



SEDCO’s Patient Experience Management System was integrated with Salamtak System at SEHA based on Cerner HIS system, to ensure seamless processes.



About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.



SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae