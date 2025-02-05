Saudi Tadawul Group (“STG”) is pleased to announce the fifth edition of its flagship event Capital Markets Forum (CMF), which will take place from 18-20 February 2025 in Riyadh under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee. The forum will be held under the theme ‘Powering Connections,’ showcasing Saudi Arabia’s expanding capital market offerings and its emergence as a pivotal global financial hub.

Bringing together investors, issuers, and financial leaders, CMF Riyadh 2025 will provide a dynamic platform for exploring investment opportunities through engaging panel discussions and interactive dialogues. CMF Riyadh is a premier platform that fosters collaboration and dialogue, positioning itself as the largest capital market event globally. The forum reflects STG’s commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s capital market as a leading global financial hub. It provides a valuable space for market participants to exchange insights and expertise.

Additionally, the forum serves as a unique opportunity for investors to connect with a diverse range of issuers in Saudi Arabia’s capital market. Over the past three years, the event has seen exceptional success, with more than 25,000 meeting requests, over 10,000 attendees, and more than 4,000 investors.

Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group, stated: "the Saudi Capital Markets Forum 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the growth of Saudi Capital Market in line with global best practices, the Financial Sector Development Program, and Saudi vision 2030. By bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers, and investors, we aim to power meaningful connections that shape the future of global capital markets. This year’s theme, ‘Powering Connections,’ underscores the group’s focus on driving innovation, enhancing collaboration, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s leadership as a dynamic global financial hub."

The forum will open on the first day at KAFD Conference Center, bringing together capital market leaders, decision-makers, and investors for discussions on key topics such as: digital transformation, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments, regional economic integration, and market diversification.

The event will feature an exceptional line-up of speakers, including government leaders, decision-makers, and global financial experts. Notable participants include H.E. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee; H.E. Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Poppy Gustafsson, Minister of Investment for United Kingdom: Mrs. Sarah Al-Suhaimi, Chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group; Eng. Khalid Al-Hussan, Group CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group; Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; and Roland Chai, President of Nasdaq Europe.

The day will also conclude with the highly anticipated presentation of the 2024 Saudi Capital Market Awards, which will recognize exceptional achievements and contribution of market participants across 17 categories. These include prestigious categories such as “IPO of the Year 2024 (Main Market & Nomu – Parallel Market)”, “ESG Relations Program of the Year,” and many more.

The awards underscore the critical role of market participants in advancing the Kingdom’s financial ecosystem in line with global best practice. The Saudi Capital Market Awards are an integral part of Saudi Tadawul Group’s mission to promote growth and reinforce best practices within the Kingdom’s financial sector, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program and Saudi vision 2030.

The second and third days of CMF 2025, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, will feature specialized initiatives aimed at enhance investor engagement and expanding financial market knowledge. Participating institutions will host dedicated workshops as part of the “Investor Hub”, focusing on the latest market developments, key industry updates, and major announcements. This platform will provide companies with a direct channel to engage with investors and present their strategic insights.

Additionally, the “Investor Bootcamp”, will feature educational sessions led by financial market experts. Designed specifically for students and early-career professionals, this training program will offer practical knowledge on financial markets, investment strategies, and essential skills for success in the financial sector.

These initiatives reflect Saudi Tadawul Group’s commitment to empowering the next generation by enhancing financial literacy and equipping young talent with the skills needed to shape the future of capital markets. They also aim to strengthen collaboration and engagement between local and global investors, issuers, and key stakeholders in the financial sector.

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange, one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company (Wamid), an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.

