Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC, one of the leading providers of B2B technology solutions, and its sister company, Cutting Edge Solutions, has delivered and installed a second Zünd Cutter, the Zünd G3 L2500 Digital Cutting System at Saudi Signs Group’s facilities in Jeddah.



Created by entrepreneurs and specialists in the out-of-home (OOH) industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Saudi Signs invested in the new machine for its reliability and to help the company consistently deliver quality products and services.

Since implementing the Zünd G3 L2500 Digital Cutting System, Saudi Signs has streamlined its production processes and has been able to offer new services to its customers with confidence.



Maher Hijazi, Operations Manager at Saudi Signs added that ”the precision and reliability of the machine have significantly contributed to our business's success and growth”.



Hijazi said, “This machine has been a game-changer for our business, allowing us to achieve the productivity levels we need as we continue to meet demands in the business while maintaining excellent cutting quality. One of the main reasons we chose the Zünd G3 system is its reliability. We have been using Zünd machines for some time now, and they have consistently delivered outstanding performance. The speed of the machine is also a standout feature, enabling us to significantly increase our production capacity and meet tight deadlines.”



Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky’s Business Solutions, said that Saudi Signs understand the importance of efficiency, speed, and quality in its operations. “Zünd’s G3 cutting systems modular design helps production companies adapt to new requirements with modifications and upgrades. With over 11 different sizes and configurations, Zünd puts together a tailor-made cutting solution configured to meet specific production needs.”



Saudi Signs has been in the field of outdoor advertising and marketing for more than 30 successful years in the Kingdom. Its creative and intelligent OOH solutions offer to optimise its customers’ brand reach and enhanced visibility across KSA, using innovative OOH advertising and interactive displays that integrate digital exposure.



Jacky’s Business Solutions, as the authorized partner for Zünd across the region, has seen an increase in demand for Zünd in the Kingdom as businesses in the region endeavour to meet the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.



To explore how Zünd can meet your cutting and production needs across a wide industry spectrum, please visit reach out to support@cuttingedge.solutions.

About Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC:

Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC, a division of Jacky’s Group, is an end-to-end B2B technology solutions provider for major organisations across a wide range of industries from education to banking to healthcare and hospitality to government agencies seeking efficient and effective use of their resources.



Jacky’s Business Solutions partners with major global brands to provide companies in the GCC and the wider Middle East region with robotics and AI solutions, visitor management solutions, large format printers, industrial digital presses, 3D Printers, Samsung and Microsoft Surface enterprise computing solutions.



For more information, visit www.jackys.com/b2b



Media contact: Mita Srinivasan, mita@themarketbuzz.net or Jocelyn Abesamis on jocelyn@themarketbuzz.net