Dubai, United Arab Emirates - With Expo 2020 Dubai final curtain call after a 6-month grand-scale historic event, global technology company SAP, the Premier Innovative Enterprise Software Partner, congratulates the UAE and Expo leadership on an eminently resounding successful event and reflects on how its technologies enhanced the overall visitor experience. SAP’s partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai aligns with the UAE’s vision, paving the way for a global, sustainable future that reimagines how innovation can support a better world.

As a part of this partnership, SAP provided strong support in the running of Expo 2020 Dubai. SAP served as the backbone for finance, HR, and procurement services with SAP Ariba, for the event to run seamlessly, while SAP Customer Checkout played a key role in retail innovation with more than 300 retailers processing more than 450,000 daily payments. SAP also co-innovated PODway with the Expo team, an exclusive app dedicated to enhancing the experience for people of determination by highlighting accessible features in each pavilion and accessible services via real-time event insights.

SAP House, connected to the Al Wasl Dome, provided an innovation hub for SAP’s activities, serving as a central point for its presence throughout the six-month event, in addition to providing an immersive customer experience area with live demos, and the presence of SAP’s strategic partners Google Cloud and Deloitte. Hosting more than 2,500 visitors and over 75 events, SAP House garnered in the excess of 80 million impressions across social media channels. In addition to hosting events, SAP House was a source of inspiration for customers, and government officials to co-innovate and address some of the most pressing business challenges.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East South, SAP said: “We are very proud to have been the first international premier partner of this grand-scale event. Not only did we play a significant role in running Expo’s daily operations with our latest technologies, but we are also extremely honored to have co innovated with Expo 2020 Dubai’s and support a phenomenal success. With an event of this scale and complexity during a global pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai truly exceeded all expectations. We look forward to continuing the dialog of progress, sustainability and opportunity to build a better future for generations to come.”

SAP Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Christian Klein, toured SAP House during his first visit to the MENA region and spoke to SAP Academy graduates. Another notable visitor was Luka Mucic, CFO and Executive Board Member of SAP, who engaged with employees, partners, and customers during various events. Mucic also hosted a special event 'Beyond 50, Defining the Future Together' where he met with H.E. Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

SAP also hosted H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD, and CEO of DEWA, during a partnership signing between SAP and Moro Hub, a subsidiary of the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Digital DEWA.

SAP House was the setting for many other key events such as hosting a joint initiative by the United Nations (UN) and SAP Next-Gen discussing the challenges facing youth and the public-private-academic partnerships that aim to achieve global goals through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Guests from the UN included the Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth and Sustainable Development Goal Young Leaders.

SAP is proud to contribute and support the transformation of the Baden-Württemberg Pavilion into the Innovation Hub Baden-Württemberg-Dubai at the new District 2020 as a part of the Expo 2020 Dubai legacy.