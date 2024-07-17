Workshop highlighted state-of-the-art mobile devices, robust Samsung Knox security solutions, and innovative interactive displays tailored for educational environments.

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with e& UAE, the telecom of arm of global technology group e&, has unveiled the groundbreaking Samsung Smart Schools concept in the UAE. The initiative was launched at a strategic workshop titled 'Transforming Education,' which convened over 70 influential leaders and education experts from across the UAE to explore how cutting-edge technology can revolutionize learning.

The workshop delved into the multifaceted aspects of Smart Schools, highlighting state-of-the-art mobile devices, robust Knox security solutions, and innovative interactive displays tailored for educational environments. Industry luminaries from Samsung and e& led discussions on enhancing the educational experience through technology, advancing smart classroom capabilities, and pioneering new paths to academic excellence.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, stated, "Our strategic collaboration with e& represents a pivotal moment in the UAE's educational landscape. By harnessing the power of technological innovation, we're not just transforming education - we're shaping the future of learning itself."

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Product Innovation, e& UAE, said: “At e&, we are firmly committed to supporting the UAE government's initiatives in digitally transforming the education sector. Our strategic partnership with Samsung enables us to empower schools with the latest tools and technologies, equipping educators and students with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

The Samsung Smart Schools initiative builds upon the company's broader commitment to equip UAE youth with crucial skills for an AI-driven future.

The 'Transforming Education' workshop drew attendance from public education leaders and prestigious private institutions, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's ambitious vision for a knowledge-based economy. This event underscores Samsung's dedication to fostering innovation in education and preparing the next generation for a technology-driven world.

To learn more about Samsung's educational initiatives, visit Samsung.com.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.