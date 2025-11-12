Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of FläktGroup, Europe’s largest HVAC company.

Following the acquisition, Samsung plans to leverage FläktGroup’s production and sales units to expand R&D and strengthen the supply chain, progressively integrating products and services to maximize synergies. FläktGroup’s subsidiaries will also be a part of Samsung Electronics, including Woods Air Movement, which provides ventilation and fire safety systems, SEMCO, which specializes in air handling and flow solutions, and SE-Elektronic which delivers tailored advanced automation systems. Meanwhile, FläktGroup’s name, existing management, personnel and facilities will be maintained, operating it as an independent subsidiary to preserve its technological expertise and brand identity.

“This marks a strategic move for Samsung, aimed at leading the global HVAC and data center markets,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By merging FläktGroup’s technological expertise with Samsung’s AI platforms, we aim to set a new benchmark in the industry, delivering innovative solutions to customers.”

Through this acquisition, Samsung will strategically nurture the HVAC business as a new growth engine within its DX Division. The company plans to continuously invest in commercial HVAC solutions and expand into high-growth sectors such as AI data centers.

As demand for large-scale air conditioning systems grows in Korea, North America, and Europe — including large factories, commercial complexes, marine, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical facilities — the company aims to establish a robust supply chain in each region and enhance its service capabilities. Moreover, Samsung formed a joint venture with Lennox last year to further secure its presence in the North American market, and expects that the acquisition of FläktGroup will strengthen the company's position with expanded expertise to HVAC solutions.

Additionally, by integrating FläktGroup’s advanced HVAC control systems with Samsung’s building management platforms such as SmartThings Pro and b.IoT, Samsung will explore new opportunities in smart building solutions and energy efficiency.

“Joining Samsung will accelerate FläktGroup’s global market expansion and drive technological innovation,” commented Trevor Young, CEO of FläktGroup. “The synergy between our companies will be a major turning point in developing future-oriented HVAC solutions.”

With over a century of history and technical expertise, FläktGroup supplies central air conditioning and precision cooling solutions for several industries across global markets. The company operates more than 10 production bases for central HVAC products and has built an extensive sales and service network across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia.

Based on these capabilities, the company has participated in the Stargate Project and partnered with other major hyperscale customers. It has also developed and supplied custom solutions which are aimed specifically at the data center sector and the fast-growing AI industry demands. Additionally, it has established a dedicated North America data center team to swiftly respond to growing demand in the U.S., and it has further invested in a global account team headquartered in Singapore to support key customers, ensuring proximity and ease of doing business.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.