The company's latest project, SAAS Hills, offers a wide range of luxurious amenities designed to elevate residents' lifestyles

UAE, SAAS Properties, a leading developer in the UAE's luxury real estate sector, proudly announces its exceptional achievements and future growth plans. Since its inception in 2020, the company has firmly established itself as a major player in the country's real estate market, delivering 7 iconic projects.

As SAAS Properties continues to set benchmarks in luxury real estate with its dedication to architectural excellence, the company’s portfolio spans both residential and commercial developments that enhance the vitality and visual appeal of local communities.

SAAS Properties has delivered iconic developments across the UAE that redefine sophistication and lifestyle, particularly in Abu Dhabi. Their flagship, One Reem Island offers a modern beachfront condominium, providing an upscale escape with sandy beaches and lush mangroves; Reem Five is designed for minimalist elegance and serene living, featuring unobstructed views and spaces filled with natural light; and Reem Nine boasts spacious and stylish apartments with stunning views of Reem Island's central park, canal, and mangroves. Reem Eight serves as a waterfront haven, offering a sanctuary of tranquillity and peace. Reem Eleven is a 25-storey bespoke residential tower offering fully furnished studios and 1-bedroom apartments, along with a selection of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, each masterfully designed to harmonise the serenity of island life with the sophistication of urban living. The residences range in size from 450 sq. ft. to 2,708 sq. ft.

Reem Eleven stands out in the luxury real estate market with 11 distinctive features, including private elevators, smart home systems and eco-friendly designs that enhance convenience, comfort, and sustainability. Offering premium amenities such as a rooftop jacuzzi, spa, sky pool, private meeting room and modern cinema, Reem Eleven redefines the concept of home as a luxuriant (luxurious) retreat with breathtaking views and exclusive services such as concierge and valet parking.

SAAS Properties' latest landmark development, SAAS Hills, offers a wide range of luxurious amenities designed to elevate residents' lifestyles. The grand entrance is meticulously crafted to impress, with every detail designed for a lasting impression. Fully furnished studios and one-bedroom apartments are thoughtfully designed with premium furnishings and modern amenities, providing sophisticated, move-in-ready living spaces where comfort and elegance converge. From the serene, temperature-controlled indoor pool and rejuvenating spa to the vibrant kids' play haven, every feature is crafted for comfort and indulgence. The exclusive beach-style pool provides a resort-like escape, while the ultra-modern fitness studios, sports courts, indoor rock-climbing wall, and yoga sanctuary cater to health and wellness enthusiasts. The sky villas offer panoramic views, featuring sleek interiors and open vistas. For immersive entertainment, the private cinema and gaming lounge provide hours of leisure and excitement. Residents also benefit from executive business hubs, elegant multi-purpose venues, and dedicated spaces for hosting private events. Convenience is at the forefront with premier valet services, luxury elevator access, and a retail space beneath the building offering deluxe shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Projects such as the SAAS Tower—a self-sufficient community in the heart of Dubai—showcase a perfect blend of contemporary refinement and urban vibrancy, with curated spaces that rival 5-star accommodations and cater to high-end modern lifestyles.

Discover SAAS Hills

SAAS Hills, an elite residential complex by SAAS Properties., is located in the thriving community of Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2. This multi-building development, comprising SAAS Hills Tower 1 and Tower 2, is designed to redefine luxury and convenience with its extensive features and amenities catering to a diverse array of residents. Each apartment is equipped with Vortex Biotech’s VLED technology, the first in the world to inactivate viruses, bacteria, and mold, ensuring unparalleled air quality and a healthier living environment. Residents can indulge in a range of exceptional amenities, including a Sandy Pool for relaxation, a Community Kitchen for culinary gatherings, and a Retail Space under the building for convenient shopping. Additionally, the development boasts wellness facilities with a spa, a massage center, two jacuzzis, four yoga studios, a cardio and calisthenics gym, a bungee studio, and three outdoor pools, as well as an indoor pool and a plunge pool. Active living is redefined with dedicated courts for padel, and basketball, along with Children’s Play areas and a Games Lounge. Nestled in a prime location, SAAS Hills offers the perfect fusion of urban convenience and serene living, with easy access to major business hubs such as Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, esteemed educational institutions, renowned healthcare facilities, and a variety of shopping centres, boutiques, and fine dining options, making it an ideal destination for families and professionals alike.

Vision for the Future

SAAS Properties is all set to lead the UAE’s real estate sector through strategic growth and innovation. The company's vision is clear: to create exceptional homes, workspaces and communities that enrich the live-work-play experience of their patrons.

“Our goal is to redefine the luxury real estate experience across the UAE by creating properties that set new standards, which is embodied by projects such as SAAS Hills. As we commit to our growth in Abu Dhabi and undertake significant projects in Dubai, we align with the UAE’s vision for economic sustainability and diversification. This effort supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy and enhance its global standing with 100 strategic projects. We are dedicated to contributing to these transformative goals through our commitment to superior real estate development.”, said Karim Nasser, Marketing Director, SAAS Properties.

SAAS Properties remains committed to its core philosophy of leading luxury trends to develop projects that align perfectly with its customers' preferences. With a clear vision for growth and a robust pipeline of projects, SAAS Properties is poised to remain a leading force in the UAE's real estate market for years to come.

About SAAS Properties

SAAS Properties is a distinguished luxury property developer headquartered in the UAE. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. Renowned for its ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces and driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments, SAAS Properties is committed to redefining luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set new standards for quality and sophistication.