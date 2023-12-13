The partnership underscores ROSHN's commitment to community development and strengthening the cultural and academic fields in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Yamamah University (YU) to expand its contributions to recruitment, research, and training and development as it continues on its path to enhancing the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

Through the MoU, ROSHN and Al Yamamah University will collaborate via a joint working group that will enable them to fulfill their shared vision to make a major contribution to education in Saudi Arabia and empower Saudi communities, in line with the ambitious goals outlined by Vision 2030. ROSHN will support Al Yamamah University by enhancing and coordinating initiatives, events, and projects across a wide range of academic and cultural fields, thereby enabling and accelerating student development while also celebrating the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage.

“Our collaboration with Al Yamamah University marks another important step for ROSHN as we work towards our goals to further the growth of the Kingdom by empowering the youth of today to become the future leaders of tomorrow. We are immensely proud to partner with a pioneer in education such as Al Yamamah University, whose commitment to educational excellence mirrors our own values of opportunity, responsibility, and sustainability as we work to boost quality of life across the Kingdom by expanding access to world-standard, fulfilling, and life-enhancing education,” said Nasreen Aldossary, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of ROSHN Group.

ROSHN has recently signed MoUs to create similar partnerships with leading Saudi institutions as it aims to establish holistic communities that continually offer residents an enhanced quality of life via pathways of lifelong learning.

Al Yamamah University, founded in 2001 by the Alkhudair family, has made monumental strides in the Saudi education landscape. With its main campus situated in the north of Riyadh, the University boasts state-of-the-art facilities, fostering an enriching learning environment. From its humble beginnings as a single college, it has burgeoned into a comprehensive educational institution, offering an array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs through its three colleges: the College of Business (COB), the College of Law (COL), and the College of Engineering and Architecture (COEA) and through its new campus in Khobar which serves the development needs for qualified human resources in the Eastern Region and the kingdom at large.

