ROSHN will be hosting its second PropTech Hackathon and highlighting the company’s YUHYEEK CSR initiatives

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading national multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF giga project, will be showcasing its vision for urban living in its largest presence yet at Cityscape Global. The event, which will be held in Riyadh between the 11th and 14th of November, will showcase ROSHN’s diverse and integrated developments across the Kingdom, redefining and transforming the concept of living, with a focus on residential projects that combine style and quality with green spaces, pedestrian-friendly streets, and integrated essential and lifestyle-enhancing amenities.

For the second year running, ROSHN, which is a Founding Partner for Cityscape Global, will be hosting the region’s largest PropTech (property technology) hackathon, with valuable prizes, totaling SAR 1.5m, for the cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of real estate development in the Kingdom.

ROSHN’s booth, which is located in Hall One of Cityscape Global and spans over 1,440 m2, will feature the Group’s mixed-use destinations and other real estate assets in retail, commercial, and sports facilities. As part of its YUHYEEK CSR program, the Group will also present ROSHN Green Initiative, promoting ecological restoration and planting in its effort to contribute to enhancing the quality of life.

Visitors to Cityscape will be able to feel what it is like to live in a ROSHN community throughout Cityscape Global, through a range of virtual and augmented technologies and experiences. ROSHN's Supply Chain Forum event will also be held during the event, and the company will be engaging with suppliers to push forward discussions around local content while enhancing opportunities for impactful partnerships.

“Ciyscape is the premier real estate event in the Kingdom and regionally, and we are excited to showcase the breadth and depth of our projects across the kingdom," said Dr Khalid Johar, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, ROSHN. "As the national leading multi-asset developer, we are a force for transformation and we are committed to supporting Vision 2030’s goals of building an ambitious nation that promotes home ownership, quality of life, and economic opportunities for the country’s private sector. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to see the progress we have made and offer them a chance to explore our human-centric projects."