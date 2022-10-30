United Arab Emirates: Rise Studios, an entertainment company driving investment in content from regional markets has signed a multiple-picture deal with Lagoonie Film Production, an Egyptian company founded by producer, Shahinaz Elakkad.

Under the terms, the two companies will develop, produce and theatrically release multiple films over the next two years with a diverse mix of genres, including romcom, drama and comedy starring blockbuster talent. Production of the first film has already started in October and is a family comedy called ‘Careful What You Wish For’ (Saaet Ejabah) written by Mohamed Kheidr and Shereen Alaa and directed by Mostafa Abou Seif, featuring Selim Mostafa, a child actor known for his role as Younis in the TV series WHY NOT?! (LEEH LAA?!) and group of actors including Mourad Makram, Ghada Adel, Naglaa Bader, and special appearance for the mega star Sawsan Badr. The film is set to launch in early 2023.

Further feature films will include a romantic drama based on the Egyptian novel (Anf wa Thalathat Ouyoun) by Ihsan Abdel Quddous, adapted by Wael Hamdy, set to launch in 2024.

Founded in 2017, Lagoonie Film Production has produced a list of award-winning films that include “FEATHERS,” by Omar El Zohairy, which won four global awards, including the Grand Prize and the FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival. The company also supported the production of AMIRA, by Mohamed Diab, which won three awards at Venice; HUDA'S SALON, a Palestinian film by Hany Abu-Assad; THE ALLEYS, a Jordanian film by Bassel Ghandour; and SHOKA WE SEKINA, a short film starring Menna Shalaby, Eyad Nassar, and Asser Yassin. “Daughters of Abdul-Rahman” directed by Zaid Abou Hamdan and Staring Saba Mubarak and Farah Besiso

Lagoonie and Rise Studios share the same vision to produce high quality regional content with fresh and original topics, delivering the type of content that audiences are looking for to put the regional Film and TV Industry on the global stage.

“We are very excited about signing a multiple-picture deal with Lagoonie Film Production, a trailblaizing production company with a track record in producing award-winning regional content. We are deeply commited to support and nurture homegrown talent to unlock the region’s potential to create breakthrough content and are enthused by the feature films set for release as part of this deal,” commented Amanda Turnbull, CEO for Rise Studios.

“Our partnership with Rise Studios will support us champion our stories that will leave lasting impressions, since we do not create films for the sake of the industry, but to reach out to people and showcase our stories and culture,” added Shahinaz Elakkad, founder of Lagoonie Film production.

About Rise Studios

Rise Studios is an entertainment company driving investment in content from regional markets. We support our producers and local talent with investment and sustainable growth. We connect our creative and operational excellence with leading regional and global platforms. We use industry expertise and data intelligence to identify audience needs and desires with precision, driving long-term, diverse and bespoke content investments.

About Lagoonie Film Production

Founded by Producer Shahinaz Elakkad in 2017, Lagoonie Film Production is an Egyptian company that aims to develop the ﬁlm and TV industry in Egypt and the Arab world through making high-quality ﬁlms and TV series that address fresh and original topics in order to put the Arab ﬁlm and TV industry on the international map.