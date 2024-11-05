GamerG had earlier won US$45,000 at the regional Visa Everywhere Initiative edition

Amman, Jordan – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in payments, announced today that Rashid Haddadin, representing the Jordan-based fintech start-up GamerG, won the prestigious Audience Favorite Award at the Global Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) Competition 2024. The award was presented during the TechCrunch Disrupt event held in San Francisco on October 28, 2024.

GamerG, an innovative platform specializing in digital-first online gaming tournaments, stood out among fierce competition from fintech start-ups worldwide. The platform organizes daily tournaments for monetary rewards, employing skill-based matchmaking technology to connect gamers and level the playing field. It offers convenient digital payment gateways across wallets, cards, and bank transfers, catering to a growing community of gamers.

Mario Makary, Vice President and Levant Cluster Manager at Visa said, “GamerG’s achievement underscores the remarkable entrepreneurial talent emerging from our region. Rashid’s innovative spirit and dedication to advancing digital payments for gamers have truly earned him this recognition. We are proud to support such visionary start-ups through the Visa Everywhere Initiative.”

Launched in 2015, the Visa Everywhere Initiative aims to unlock opportunities for fintech entrepreneurs by putting them on a global stage to demonstrate their ground-breaking solutions in front of Visa’s executives, potential clients, and investors. Since its inception, more than 15,000 start-ups from over 100 countries have applied, collectively raising over USD 48 billion in funding.

This year’s competition saw a significant increase in participation, with nearly 900 applications from the CEMEA region alone. The regional finals, held on July 23, 2024, witnessed GamerG emerging triumphant, securing a spot at the Global Finals. The CEMEA finalists shared a total prize pool of $300,000 to support their innovative work.

Rashid Haddadin, Founder of GamerG said, "Winning the Audience Favourite Award at the Global Visa Everywhere Initiative Competition is a tremendous honor for GamerG. This recognition validates our efforts to revolutionize the online gaming landscape and enhance the digital payment experience for gamers worldwide. I am incredibly proud of our team and excited for the future innovations we will bring to the gaming community."

