An in-depth analysis of the unprecedented impact of technological advancements on the future of defence and security.

A special edition on drones, offering a comprehensive analysis of their benefits, potential risks and their transformative effect on modern warfare.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Rabdan Security & Defence Institute (RSDI), a think tank specializing in security and defence studies, held a specialized panel discussion titled ‘Drones in War: A Reality Check’ to explore the promises and pitfalls of drone use in conflict.

The panel discussion gathered global experts specializing in drone warfare, who provided a unique analysis of contemporary drone warfare and the future of this technology in transforming traditional warfare. They shared real-world examples from current conflicts, illustrating the critical role drones play in modern combat.

Moderated by Dr. Kristian Alexander, Lead Researcher at RSDI, the session featured prominent experts, including Dr. Nils Arne Norlander, Assistant Professor of Defence & Security at Rabdan Academy, Dr. Brendon Cannon, Assistant Professor of International Security at Khalifa University, Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa, Assistant Professor of Homeland Security at Rabdan Academy, Dr. Ash Rossiter, Lead Researcher & Associate Professor at Rabdan Academy, and Dr. Francesco Milan, Assistant Professor of Defence & Security at Rabdan Academy.

The speakers delivered insightful contributions on strategic topics of global significance, exploring key trends in drone technology development, drones in proxy conflicts, drones in interstate conflicts, their role in counter-terrorism efforts and the use of drones by non-state actors in conflict.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, welcomed the experts, researchers and specialists from prestigious national and international institutions. He emphasized that their participation and contributions align with RSDI’s vision of promoting peace, stability and security in the Middle East and beyond through rigorous analysis, strategic policy recommendations and effective advocacy.

Morse highlighted the importance of this panel discussion in analyzing the impact of technological advancements on the future of defence and security—changes unprecedented in history. He also announced that RSDI will publish a special edition of the experts’ contributions on drone warfare, which will be made available to readers and interested professionals worldwide.

Dr. Nils Arne Norlander discussed ‘Trends in Drone Technology Development,’ emphasizing the need for autonomous, high-grade drone technologies in modern warfare and seamless human-machine interaction. He explained that combining autonomous systems with human operators acts as a force multiplier, reducing manpower and boosting mission efficiency. Autonomy is especially vital in open-ended missions with unpredictable parameters, offering flexibility and adaptability. He also noted that self-governance, adaptability, and learning are key features of autonomous systems, complementing human decision-making and enhancing mission outcomes.

Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa provided a detailed analysis of ‘Drones in Interstate Conflicts’ with special focus on the War in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of wartime adaptation, the use of dual-use technologies, and the race between drone survivability and counter-drone systems. He discussed the significance of different types of aerial drones in complementing existing military-grade systems, offering low-cost solutions for precision and standoff strike. Dr Olli highlighted technological adaptation over innovation in fielding of new technological solutions in war time conditions.

Dr. Ash Rossiter presented on "Drones in Counter-Terrorism Wars: Afghanistan and Iraq," highlighting the evolution of drone use in these long-running conflicts and developments in the number and capabilities of systems that were employed. Rossiter assessed the relative impact these unmanned systems had on these counter-terrorism campaigns and charted the consequences of the proliferation of drone systems to all parties in the later stages of these conflicts.

Dr. Francesco Milan discussed ‘Armed Drones and Non-State Actors’, focusing on how terrorist and armed groups have been relying extensively on ‘off the shelf’ micro- and mini-UAVs, for both intelligence and combat purposes, but face a broader set of challenges when attempting to integrate bigger and more sophisticated UAVs to their capabilities. Dr. Milan discussed three sets of problems non-state actors face, which are serious obstacles to an effective adoption and use of more advanced drones: territorial control, access to technology and know-how, and strategic objectives.

The panel discussion concluded with an interactive session, moderated by Dr. Kristian Alexander, where the audience engaged with the speakers, asking questions and sharing their views on the future of drone technology.

