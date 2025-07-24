Amman: Airport International Group concluded the first half of 2025 with notable milestones spanning operations, infrastructure, sustainability, digital transformation and CSR at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), advancing strategic initiatives that reinforce the airport’s operational resilience and commitment to a world-class passenger experience.

During H1 2025, QAIA served 4,406,690 passengers - the airport’s highest-ever first-half traffic performance - marking a 6% growth over H1 2024. This increase was fueled by the return of regional and European routes and heightened travel during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Meanwhile, aircraft movements (ACM) totaled 36,331, up 2.2%, whereas cargo volumes reached 32,086 tons, down 16.5%. In June 2025, QAIA welcomed 717,840 passengers, representing a 16.6% decrease compared to June 2024 due to regional tensions and resulting flight disruptions. QAIA also recorded 5,827 ACM and handled 4,174 tons of cargo, indicating a 19.6% and 27.5% year-on-year decline, respectively, against June 2024.

In the first half of 2025, QAIA witnessed a significant rebound in airline activity, marked by the resumption of services by several carriers and the introduction of new airlines and routes. flyadeal and Ajet resumed operations at QAIA, while Royal Jordanian expanded its global network with the launch of their own routes to Damascus, Aleppo, Mumbai and Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Libyan Wings and SunExpress commenced operations at the airport. These developments underscore QAIA’s growing appeal as a regional hub and its continued efforts to enhance connectivity across key markets.

A key sustainability milestone was the April inauguration of the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm, operated by Shams al Mattar lil-Taqa (Kawar Investment). The 4.8 MWac facility generates over 10.5 GWh of electricity annually, covering nearly 25% of Airport International Group’s operational energy requirements. In addition to lowering costs, the solar farm reduces approximately 12,000 tons of CO₂ emissions yearly, positioning QAIA as one of the largest solar-powered airports in the MENA region.

In January, ground handlers, Menzies Aviation, in collaboration with Aviation Handling Services (AHS), opened a second 8,000 sqm air cargo facility - doubling QAIA’s cargo handling capacity and streamlining operations while creating new employment opportunities.

Enhancing passenger flow through technology, a trial phase for new e-gates was launched in June to expedite travel procedures for Jordanian citizens. A total of nine smart gates were installed - five in the Arrivals Hall and four in the Departures Area - enabling a faster and more seamless travel experience while also boosting the airport’s overall operational efficiency during high-traffic periods.

QAIA’s commitment to customer satisfaction was reaffirmed in March when it was named the ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ for the second time, based on the ACI World 2024 ASQ Survey. This recognition followed the successful renewal of Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in February, further attesting to ongoing efforts to elevate passenger service quality.

As part of its focus on commercial development, Airport International Group signed a strategic agreement with Extime JCDecaux Airport - a globally renowned airport advertising company - to deploy innovative and sustainable advertising solutions that deliver value to advertisers while further enriching the overall passenger journey.

Underscoring its youth empowerment efforts, Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) commenced a new round of vocational training courses via its ‘Hirfati’ training center, registering a 20% increase in applications. Six courses ultimately benefited 75 participants across Fashion Design and Tailoring (12), Programming and Software Development (13), Health and Occupational Safety (13), Mobile Phone Maintenance (12), HVAC (13) and Warehouse Management (12).

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the past six months, Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller, stated, “The first half of 2025 emphasizes the enduring strength of QAIA as a vital national asset and a cornerstone of Jordan’s air transport sector. In the face of regional adversity, we remained focused on growing our traffic and delivering impactful projects, innovative enhancements and passenger-centric services that uphold the highest international standards and shape QAIA into a welcoming airport that feels like home. With the steadfast support of our employees, partners and stakeholders, we are confident that the foundations laid during this period will drive success throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2028), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

