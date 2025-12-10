RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Global autonomous driving (AD) leader QCraft recently participated in international mobility and urban transformation conference CoMotion GLOBAL (December 7-9, 2025) in Riyadh, highlighting its latest commercial technology deployments and sharing the company’s vision for scalable autonomy worldwide.

On-site, attendees experienced QCraft’s autonomous driving technology solution on board a ROX ADAMAS luxury SUV from Rox Motor. The showcase demonstrated QCraft’s mass production readiness and deployment, and the maturity of its L2+ to L4 technology stack.

Speaking on a featured panel alongside other autonomous leaders from Uber and Lucid, Chairman and CEO of QCraft Dr. James Yu underscored that autonomous driving is now entering a stage of rapid expansion driven by real commercial deployment.

Dr. Yu noted that QCraft’s core strength is its AI-driven, general-purpose autonomous driving platform, which powers the full spectrum of L2+ to L4 products through a unified technology architecture. Leveraging this foundation, QCraft has deployed nearly one million assisted-driving installations in passenger vehicles and commercially operates L4 autonomous minibuses across almost 30 cities. This platform approach has enabled the company to build a diversified “mobility + logistics” product portfolio and establish a sustainable commercial flywheel, making QCraft one of the very few industry leaders to achieve scaled deployment in both L2+ assisted driving and L4 autonomous driving.

L2+ and L3 technologies make private vehicles safer and more intelligent, while L4 shared mobility—robotaxis, robobuses and autonomous logistics—offer low-cost, frictionless transportation and last-mile delivery. Because QCraft’s ecosystem spans all three, each strengthens the others, accelerating real-world adoption.

L2+ adoption is rapidly scaling worldwide. L4 is gaining strong policy support, particularly in the Middle East, where governments are building smart cities and smart logistics infrastructure that can integrate autonomy from the ground up.

QCraft also outlined its overseas development strategy, with a strong emphasis on the Middle East as a key growth market:

L2+ Expansion: Beginning in Europe and Asia and scaling globally, building strong partnerships with the world’s leading OEMs.

L4 Development: Focused on the Middle East and Asia, with the goal of establishing global benchmarks for smart cities and smart logistics.

Middle East focus: A strategic region for QCraft’s long-term AD deployment with public and private partnerships.

“Autonomous driving is no longer hypothetical—it is scaling today,” said Dr. Yu. “We are in Riyadh because this region is shaping the next chapter of global autonomy. QCraft’s goal is to build safe, practical, commercially viable autonomous mobility systems as part of the Middle East’s focus on smart cities and forward thinking technological development.”

About QCraft

QCraft is a global leader in L2+ to L4 autonomous driving (AD) solutions for automakers. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2019, the company has deployed its technology in nearly 1 million vehicles. Backed by a world-class R&D team and partnerships with leading OEMs and tech companies, QCraft combines proven large-scale adoption with industry-leading safety and efficiency to bring autonomous driving into real life.

