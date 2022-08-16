On Monday, 15 August 2022, the first Typhoon aircraft was delivered to the Qatar Armed Forces at a roll-out ceremony hosted by Cliff Robson, BAE Systems Group, Managing Director Air.

The event was held at BAE Systems’ facility in Warton, United Kingdom, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and in the presence of Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), Major General Jassim Mohammed Ahmed Al Mannai.

The first Typhoon has been delivered on schedule and will ferry from the UK to Qatar later this month where they will provide critical support for the FIFA World Cup which will be held in the State from 21 November.

Commenting on behalf of BAE Systems, Tony Gilchrist, Director Business Development, said:

“Today marks the latest significant milestone in our partnership with the Qatar Armed Forces and demonstrates our commitment and support as they prepare to host the FIFA World Cup.

“We are working in partnership with the QEAF to ensure we transfer the skills and knowledge required to support, maintain and upgrade both their Typhoon and Hawk aircraft.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said “Today’s Typhoon delivery is another exciting milestone for our joint UK-Qatar collaboration, which will see the sharing of training and expertise between our respective air forces and will ensure both our nations stay at the forefront of defence capability. This joint project underlines how much Britain values its Middle East partnerships."

The event marks a major milestone in the programme following a contract for the acquisition of many Typhoons and Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft and a six-year availability support service signed between the Government of Qatar and BAE Systems in December 2017.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Qatar and the UK was signed for the provision of support including the stand up of joint UK-Qatar Typhoon and Hawk squadrons providing RAF pilot and technician training.

BAE Systems in Qatar

BAE Systems in Qatar is committed to the long-term support of the country’s development of its national defence capabilities through several strategic local initiatives and partnerships. BAE Systems is also playing an instrumental role in supporting both the Qatari Emiri Air Force and the Royal Air Force as part of Qatar’s Typhoon and Hawk programme following the contract signing in 2018.

Eurofighter Typhoon

Eurofighter Typhoon is the backbone of combat air defence for the UK and a number of its key European and international allies. It is the choice of nine sovereign air forces, including the Kuwait Air Force, Royal Air Force of Oman and the Royal Saudi Air Force, where it has a proven track record in air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios. We are continually investing in Typhoon to maintain its cutting-edge military capability, whilst developing and deploying technologies central to future combat air capabilities.

