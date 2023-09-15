Multi-award-winning airline, Qatar Airways, has triumphed in four categories at this year’s Business Traveller Awards at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to be recognised for its excellence on a global scale, being awarded Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class, Best Middle Eastern Airline, and Best Inflight Food & Beverage by Business Traveller. The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, has also been named Best Airport in the Middle East, and the Second-Best Airport in the World.

The prestigious Business Traveller Awards have honoured the best names in the travel and hospitality industries for more than 30 years, as voted for by Business Traveller readers. More than 200 industry leaders gathered in London this year to celebrate the nominees and winners.

Eric Odone, Vice President of Sales, Europe at Qatar Airways, and Gary Kershaw, Regional Manager, UK and Ireland at Qatar Airways, attended the award ceremony to accept the trophies on behalf of Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our success at this year’s Business Traveller Awards confirms Qatar Airways’ stature as the world’s leading airline and provides yet another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to being the best. Qatar Airways is dedicated to providing nothing short of an unparalleled passenger experience built on the tenets of excellence and luxury.”

“We are particularly pleased that our flagship product, the Q-Suite, and our industry-leading Business Class service has been once again acknowledged as the best in the world. We continue to expand our network, engage in thrilling sports and cultural partnerships, and deliver to our passengers the highest quality of experience.”

Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious award for 'Best Airport in the Middle East' from Business Traveller. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class services and underscores our unwavering dedication to offer our passengers an unforgettable travel experience. We take immense pride in our role as the ultimate gateway to Qatar and the Middle East – as we look forward to further enhancing our position as the favoured travel destination.”

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.