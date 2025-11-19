Dubai - PRYPCO Blocks, the UAE’s leading fractional ownership platform, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with myAlfred, the dedicated rewards platform of InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s largest insurance platform, following a successful signing ceremony held in Dubai. The agreement marks a significant step towards empowering consumers to grow their wealth through innovative and accessible property investment opportunities.

Under the MoU, both entities will collaborate to make property investment more attainable for myAlfred subscribers by offering exclusive benefits of up to AED 350 on their first fractional investment of AED 2,000 or more through the PRYPCO Blocks platform.

The signing reflects the shared commitment of two leading digital innovators to simplify financial growth for users across the UAE, combining myAlfred’s extensive base of financially engaged customers with PRYPCO’s mission to democratize access to real estate investment.

Commenting on the MoU, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “Today’s signing marks a significant step in our vision to enable real estate freedom for everyone. Through our partnership with myAlfred, we’re providing InsuranceMarket.ae policyholders with a seamless and accessible entry point into property investment, empowering them to build sustainable, diversified wealth through fractional ownership starting from just AED 2,000.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “At InsuranceMarket.ae, our focus has always been to deliver more value to our policyholders at every step of their journey. myAlfred enhances that experience by offering rewards that truly benefit our users. This partnership with PRYPCO allows us to take that value even further, supporting our users not just in protecting their assets, but also in growing them.”

The MoU underscores a shared vision for financial empowerment, enabling myAlfred users to elevate their personal finance journey from saving to investing through a simple, secure, and accessible digital ecosystem.

As PRYPCO expands its network of partnerships across financial services, technology, lifestyle, and retail, it continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem that redefines real estate freedom for all. With opportunities starting from just AED 2,000, PRYPCO Blocks removes traditional barriers to property ownership, enabling users to invest in multiple properties, diversify their portfolios, and participate in the UAE’s dynamic real estate market.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.