Dubai, UAE – November 15, 2022 – Today, Prometric announced its partnership with HelloWorldKids, a leading educational technology organization specializing in coding curriculum for children, to develop and administer an exam and first-of-its-kind certification program called the HelloWorldKids Certification Program (HCP). The first certificate in this program is the HelloMaster CertificateTM.

As part of HelloWorldKids’ mission to prepare new generations for the future with crucial skills, HelloMaster will develop and evaluate coding proficiency for children ages 8 to 18 years old in three different areas: SmoothY language, web development, and Python Programming Language. The program will be available for students who have completed their HelloCode courses and are ready to demonstrate their knowledge.

“Our partnership with Prometric continues our investment in coding education and will help young students unleash their potential to prepare them for a world full of possibilities,” said Hanan Khader, founder and CEO of HelloWorldKids. “Many students are looking to differentiate themselves for a better future job or to be accepted at a top university. The new HelloMaster certificate will be proof of a student’s proficiency in coding to increase those opportunities.”

“Coding is the language of the future, and it is critical for students to be able to prove their proficiency and skills. This is the first clear and competitive exam that will validate their knowledge for better opportunities,” said Azadar Shah, Vice President, Growth Leader in Europe, and the Middle East at Prometric. “We are excited to partner with HelloWorldKids to leverage our extensive and secure network of more than 8,000 global test centers to administer this certification program for students.”

The first exam, the SmoothY Basic Exam, will launch in May 2023 at Prometric’s licensed testing centers globally. Eligible candidates can schedule their exam online in late December 2022.

About Prometric

Prometric is a leading global provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions. Our integrated end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Today, we are paving the industry’s path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit Prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About HelloWorldKids

HelloWorldKids is an ed-tech company that aims to build and nurture coding talents in kids from 6-18 years old. We aim to build the largest community of coding learners at an early age, get them certified and recognized internationally to unleash their talent in a world full of possibilities. Our mission is to simplify Text-Based Coding for young learners and discover their talents through a unique certification journey to unleash thousands of international perks and opportunities. For more information, visit helloworldkids.com, HelloCode.me or follow-us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/helloworldkids/

