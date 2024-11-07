Abu Dhabi, UAE; Presight, the UAE’s leading big data analytics company powered by AI, and majority shareholder of AIQ, a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has welcomed the announcement of the newly unveiled ENERGYai solution at ADIPEC 2024, just ahead of the announcement of its own Q3 2024 results.

With plans to scale the solution across ADNOC’s full value chain ENERGYai is poised to transform the energy value chain globally. Developed by ADNOC and AIQ in collaboration with G42, and Microsoft, ENERGYai is a testament to the synergy and collaboration that Presight shares with other like-minded entities.

Commenting on the announcement Ram Meyoor, CFO of Presight, said: “Presight’s acquisition of a majority stake in AIQ earlier this year marked its entry into the energy sector and reflects its ambition to make strategic investments to fuel inorganic growth. Our support for this initiative underscores our commitment to drive growth and increase shareholder value.”

For more information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solution, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai