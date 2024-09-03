MENA – Playbook, the leading edtech platform transforming leadership and career growth for women globally, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Unipal, the go-to platform for university students across the region. This strategic collaboration is set to equip the next generation of leaders with unparalleled access to Playbook's world-class resources, mentorship opportunities, and exclusive experiences designed to accelerate their personal and professional development.

A Game-Changing Partnership for University Students

Playbook strongly believes in the power of education and the vital importance of equipping young minds with the tools they need to succeed. Through its partnership with Unipal, university students will now have the opportunity to tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise curated by industry leaders, award-winning professionals, and global influencers. This partnership is more than just a collaboration – it represents a movement dedicated to supporting university students as they embark on their academic and career journeys.

What’s in Store for Students?

Exclusive Access to Masterclasses: University students will gain access to Playbook's extensive library of cinematic masterclasses led by top-tier global experts. Whether you're looking to sharpen your leadership skills, master financial literacy, or dive into the world of entrepreneurship, there's something for everyone.

Mentorship Opportunities: Through this partnership, students can connect with Playbook's vast network of mentors, offering personalised guidance and insights to help them navigate their career paths with confidence.

Career-Boosting Resources: From executive speaker sessions to workshops and networking events, Playbook's resources are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the modern workforce.

Exclusive Perks and Discounts: As part of the Unipal community, students will enjoy special discounts and perks on Playbook memberships, making it easier than ever to invest in their futures.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Unipal, which aligns perfectly with Playbook’s mission to expand our global footprint. This collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience of ambitious students who are eager to take control of their futures. By working together, we’re ensuring that students have the resources, guidance, and support they need to achieve their goals and make a significant impact in their communities," said Wafa AlObaidat.

“Unipal has always been about enhancing the student experience, and as we take Unipal global, partnering with Playbook is a natural step forward in our journey. Together, we’re offering students the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain critical skills, and prepare themselves for the global stage. This partnership is about creating opportunities for students to grow and succeed in ways they’ve never imagined," said Ali Alawi, Co-Founder of Unipal.

Unipal: Redefining the Student Experience on a Regional Scale

Unipal is not just a platform for discounts; it’s a transformative resource designed to empower university students with exclusive offers, opportunities, and experiences that enrich their academic and professional journeys. As Unipal expands its reach across the region, this exciting partnership with Playbook arrives at a pivotal moment, streamlining efforts to ensure students are fully equipped to kickstart their internships and careers. With Playbook's global mentorship network, state-of-the-art masterclasses, and hands-on workshops, students will have access to the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to confidently step into the professional world and thrive in their chosen fields.

Join the Movement

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey for university students who are ready to take control of their futures. With Playbook and Unipal by their side, students will be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to thrive in today’s competitive world.

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders. With an award-winning leadership team that is fully-female founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events and mentorship programs.

About UNIPAL

Unipal connects brands to the most important customer base, the youth, through an interactive platform. Unipal is the biggest youth benefits platform in the region and the recent launch of the Youth Bank card is set to further unlock unprecedented benefits.