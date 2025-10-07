Dubai, UAE: Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels today announced an initiative to engage communities and organizations across the UAE in its Global Alliance Collaborator (GAC) program. The program is designed to connect participants from 50 U.S. states with 50 partner nations, supporting the development of movable underwater hotels at 33 destinations worldwide.

The initiative builds on Planet Ocean’s U.S. Patent-approved design for eco-luxury underwater hotels, each featuring 26 guest suites located at a depth of approximately 30 feet with panoramic views of surrounding marine ecosystems. Alongside tourism, the project integrates coral reef restoration through Biorock technology, aiming to enhance biodiversity and support long-term sustainability goals.

“Our vision is to create opportunities for collaboration between nations while protecting fragile marine environments,” said Tony Webb, founder of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC. “By inviting participation from the Emirates, we see alignment with regional strategies such as Dubai’s D33 Agenda and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030.”

As part of the UAE engagement effort, local organizations are being encouraged to share information about how individuals and businesses can participate in the GAC program and related initiatives. The company has highlighted the potential for employment creation in resort and hotel operations, as well as opportunities for regional media groups to collaborate in spreading awareness.

Planet Ocean emphasizes that its program is structured to foster community involvement, workforce opportunities, and environmental benefits. A central feature is the commitment to directing resources toward coral reef restoration efforts, supporting both local ecosystems and the broader goals of sustainable development.

About Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels LLC

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC is an international eco-tourism venture focused on creating movable underwater hotels that combine luxury travel with marine conservation. Based on U.S. Patent Design D736,947, the project integrates advanced engineering, sustainability measures, and global community collaboration.

