Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Phoenix Group PLC (PHX), a leading multi-billion-dollar tech conglomerate listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), today unveiled its new 20-megawatt mining facility in St Leon, Canada. The new site will add 700PH and provide the lowest electricity price (0.039 USD) in the Phoenix Group fleet with more than 97% uptime. This significant expansion plays an important role in enhancing top and bottom-line revenue within Phoenix Group’s core businesses including data center capacity and digital asset mining.

This site adds to the group’s overall gigawatt-scale operational and development capacity. It is part of a long-term strategy to expand the Group’s core business, with the goal of enhancing hash rate productivity while lowering costs.

Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard (Bijan), Co-Founder and Group CEO of Phoenix Group, commented, “Expanding and strengthening our core business presence in Canada and North America, where we see a bright, growth-oriented future is a natural extension of our ambition to be at the forefront of growth and innovation in crypto mining and associated Web 3 and blockchain development. The new capacity will benefit both our top and bottom line revenue and we anticipate further investment in business expansion over the coming months.

Strategically located to utilize local energy resources effectively, the St Leon mining site optimizes operational efficiency and sustainability and maintains Phoenix Group’s position as one of the top 4 bitcoin mining operations globally. The Group’s adaptable infrastructure approach allows Phoenix to swiftly adapt to changes in the computing landscape, exploring opportunities in both blockchain and alternative high-value computing forms.

-Ends-

About Phoenix Group:

Phoenix Group, a multi-billion-dollar tech powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, leads the forefront of the blockchain, crypto, and tech revolution, driving innovation to new heights. In 2017, Bijan Alizadeh Fard and Munaf Ali laid the foundation for what would evolve into the Phoenix Group – a conglomerate comprising several thriving businesses. Beyond the web3 sphere, they offer comprehensive solutions, boast a 765MW mining operation, and fuel growth through strategic partnerships and innovation.

Phoenix Group PLC is the region's first crypto and blockchain conglomerate to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It also runs the largest mining farm in the MENA region.

Social presence:

X (Formal Twitter): https://twitter.com/phoenixgroupuae

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/phoenixgroupuae/

Website: https://phoenixgroupuae.com/press/

Phoenix Group PLC media team contact:

Email: ir@phoenixgroupuae.com