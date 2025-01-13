Dubai, UAE; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- Petromin Corp, a global leader in mobility solutions, has partnered with Gupshup, the leading conversational AI platform, to introduce PETROMINit!, a first-of-its-kind advanced Customer Service AI Agent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The AI Agent leverages Generative AI capabilities on Gupshup Conversation Cloud to offer seamless and efficient vehicle support in both Arabic and English.

PETROMINit! is available on WhatsApp, offering customers seamless and instant access to support through a familiar and convenient channel. By simply messaging on +966 9200 22776 in natural language, customers can instantly engage with the Generative AI-powered AI Agent. PETROMINit! leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) and natural language understanding to deliver remarkably human-like support interactions akin to speaking with a live automobile support specialist.

“At Petromin Corp, we're reimagining automotive customer service through the power of intelligent AI Agents. PETROMINit! isn't just a technological upgrade—it's a strategic leap forward that demonstrates how autonomous AI can fundamentally transform customer engagement. Through our collaboration with Gupshup, we are proud to introduce a solution that redefines convenience for our customers and sets a new standard for automotive customer support in Saudi Arabia. The AI Agent saw strong early adoption, with nearly half of Petromin Corp's WhatsApp users exploring the AI features in just the first month of its launch. A majority of the queries came for vehicle quick service and loyalty points.”, said Hussein M Dajani, Group Chief Marketing and Customer Centricity Officer, Petromin Corporation.

Customers can access support for a comprehensive range of services including vehicle quick servicing from Petromin Express, Petromin Autocare, Petromin Autocare EV solutions, Petromin Autocare premium repair options, Petromin body & paint, Petromin Tristar, and loyalty points assistance. The PETROMINit! AI Agent makes it easier for customers to get support during urgent situations, such as a car breakdown. Instead of searching for the nearest service station, they can now conveniently get assistance by chatting on WhatsApp.

“AI Agents are driving a radical transformation in customer engagement across industries. They provide a delightful, empathetic, instant, accurate, and personalized experience to consumers. We’re excited to partner with a visionary company like Petromin to redefine automotive customer service”, said Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup.

The partnership highlights the emerging landscape of Agentic AI—intelligent systems that can understand context, learn from interactions, and dynamically adapt their responses. Gupshup's agent framework enables these AI assistants to operate with unprecedented autonomy, making decisions and providing solutions based on sophisticated prompt engineering and comprehensive training. PETROMINit! is more than a service tool; it's a glimpse into the future of customer interaction, where AI becomes an intelligent, context-aware partner in solving complex challenges.

The launch marks just the beginning of PETROMINit!’s capabilities. In the future, Petromin Corp plans to expand the AI agent's functionality to encompass a comprehensive suite of automotive services through Petromin Corp's partnerships.

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corp is the leading Saudi mobility solutions player in the advanced lubricants, automotive technology, multi-modal mobility, and sustainable transportation segment, with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. The company has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, when it started building its reputation for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew over time into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With more than 6000 employees, 700 service centres across GCC, Petromin Corp exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Petromin Corp offers fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services which have benefited a considerable proportion of drivers in Saudi Arabia. It is backed by an extensive network of service centres that provide unparalleled coverage across the Kingdom.

About Gupshup

Built for the conversational era, Gupshup makes it easy for businesses to create personalized, automated and frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers two-way interactions with industry-trained AI agents so businesses can go live faster across all major channels including WhatsApp, RCS, Instagram, Web, App, and more. Trusted by 45,000+ brands across the globe, Gupshup works with many of the top companies across industries including eCommerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking to deliver transformative conversational experiences that accelerate growth, and optimize costs.