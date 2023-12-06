As a pioneer of sustainability in the global chemical industry, Pearl Polyurethane Systems will be collaborating with the Future Economy Forum and Now Partners by participating in an innovation lab in the Blue Zone at COP28 in Dubai.

Part of a twelve-day series of Solutions Dialogues hosted over the duration of the event, the innovation lab Pearl is participating in on December 6, 2023, titled Creating Cities for Community and Planetary Health, will be a platform to discuss and action a plan to fight climate change and reduce carbon emissions by equipping cities with the tools and budget to invest in sustainable infrastructure. Since its inception, Pearl has been at the forefront of environmental change within the chemical industry and has made the development of sustainable PU products and systems its main focus.

The innovation labs will host industry experts and policymakers actively engaged in sourcing solutions to achieve climate neutrality. Commenting on the company’s role at the event, Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group shared that conversations around environmental change and the move towards greener industries is now more important than ever. “We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of a global event like COP28 and to use this platform to engage with decision makers and global leaders on creating solutions for the climate crisis. Our focus is to lend our expertise to showcase the vital importance proper building insulation plays in achieving zero carbon emissions.”

According to the International Energy Agency, 26 per cent of global energy-related emissions can be attributed to the operations of buildings. Kruczinna reiterated proper insulation solutions such as those provided through polyurethane products and systems, have the potential to decrease carbon emissions by 50 per cent globally. “Our focus at the innovation lab will be to lend our knowledge as industry experts to implement stringent performance standards and building energy codes and the use of renewable technologies in the construction industry to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The time to act is now if we want to positively impact the environment and world we live in.”

An industry leader in the fight against climate change, Pearl is one of the few polyurethane system houses around the globe to hold International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) approval. As a company, it is always evolving and developing its offerings to achieve the shared vision of contributing to a brighter, greener future. The development of its more sustainable, low lambda insulation product, EcoPearl, using natural ingredients, such as cashew nut oil, algae oil and date seed oil, in the manufacturing of its products and other energy efficient initiatives at its global offices is what sets the company apart as a change-maker in the conversation about global energy efficiency.

For more information on the innovation lab and other events organised by the Future Economy Forum in partnership with Now Partners, visit their website: https://futureeconomy.forum/.

About Pearl Polyurethane Systems

Pearl Polyurethane Systems LLC is an award-winning, international PU system house, servicing a growing range of clients globally.

With state-of-the-art, backward integrated plants and warehouses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, together with a North African regional office in Cairo, Pearl Polyurethane offers a comprehensive range of polyesters as well as polyurethane formulations and prepolymers for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, and elastomers.



Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, the company has a proven track record of more than 25 years in the Middle East region, with the company’s roots dating back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of Polymer in 1937.

The Dubai-based company provides products and solutions under a range of brand names that offer many benefits: Polyurethane foam systems that have set the global benchmark in polyurethane foam insulation; Solid polyurethane elastomers; Polyurethane systems used in the automotive and soft furniture industries to provide soft and comfortable foam mouldings; and a range of other PU-based products in many fields of application.

Sustainability and research play an important role at Pearl Polyurethane. Polyurethane foams deliver superior energy savings and reduce CO₂ emissions. With the aim of eliminating waste and ensuring continual use of resources, the company’s circular economy policies empower its research and development team to constantly innovate and ensure its products meet world-class standards while reducing impact on the environment.