Dubai, UAE: Paramount Hotel Dubai proudly announces its triumphant success at the recently concluded Hozpitality Excellence Awards, securing three prestigious accolades that underscore the brand’s commitment to unparalleled hospitality and excellence in service.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards, known for recognizing the finest in the hospitality industry, awarded Paramount Hotel Dubai the distinguished title of Five Star Hotel of the Year - Judges Choice, a testament to its exceptional standards in luxury and guest experience.

Additionally, the hotel's culinary prowess was celebrated as Craft Table - Artisan Café & Bakery clinched the Restaurant of the Year - Casual Dining (Gold Award). This recognition affirms Craft Table's dedication to delivering an exceptional dining experience that blends culinary mastery with an inviting atmosphere.

Furthermore, The Screening Room at Paramount Hotel Dubai was honored with the Banquet Venue of the Year (Silver Award), acknowledging its commitment to creating memorable and seamless events within an elegant setting. This prestigious venue, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, stands out as a versatile space suitable for a myriad of events, including intimate concerts, lifestyle celebrations, and product launches. More than just an event space, The Screening Room transforms into a private luxury cinema, providing an exclusive setting for screenings of movies. It also serves as a hub of creativity through workshops conducted in collaboration with film industry professionals, ensuring a multifaceted and enriching experience for our guests.

The luxury lifestyle hotel, an extension of the iconic Paramount Pictures brand celebrated for over a century of unparalleled entertainment, is managed by DAMAC Hotels and Resorts. This property epitomizes the old Hollywood glamour that the Paramount brand is renowned for, bringing forth an era of sophistication and luxury and pioneer cinematic hospitality experiences

"Our vision is to transition from the iconic legacy of Paramount Pictures to redefine hospitality standards globally," expressed Pascal Eggerstedt, General Manager at Paramount Hotel Dubai. "We owe the remarkable achievement to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team. Their commitment to excellence has played a pivotal role in realizing our vision. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each team member for their unwavering efforts in creating a hospitality experience that goes beyond expectations. We endeavor to offer guests a lifestyle beyond the screen, where warmth in service, captivating design, immersive entertainment, and exceptional dining redefine the very essence of hospitality."

Rooted in 110 years of cinematic history, Paramount Hotel Dubai, under the ownership of DAMAC Properties, is designed “For the Creative, By the Creative”. It offers a journey that excites, elevates, and captivates the senses with theatrical experiences interwoven with local color and culture. The hotel, in collaboration with DAMAC Properties, continues to raise the bar in hospitality, encapsulating the essence of Paramount Pictures' legacy within its luxurious confines and delivering unparalleled cinematic hospitality experiences.

As the curtain rises, the hotel continues to redefine the script of hospitality, shattering limits and establishing new benchmarks in the hospitality industry. Paramount Hotel is a sensory journey that transcends the big screen, creating a luxurious retreat where the legacy of Paramount Pictures converges with the spirited energy of creatives. Crafted by creatives, for creatives, Paramount Hotel Dubai delivers an unparalleled cinematic hospitality experience. Welcome to a place where every stay is a blockbuster in the making.

"These awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment and exceptional standards our team upholds. Congratulations to each member for their dedication and hard work in creating an unparalleled hospitality experience," stated Dean Rossilli Senior Vice President of Hospitality at DAMAC Hotels and Resorts. "At Paramount Hotel Dubai, we strive to redefine global hospitality standards, and these accolades reaffirm our commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing our journey of creating unique and unforgettable experiences for our guests."

For more information about Paramount Hotel Dubai and its award-winning offerings, please visit https://www.paramounthotelsdubai.com

About Paramount Hotel Dubai:

The stage is set, and the red carpet is rolled out to revel in elegance and indulgence at Paramount Hotel Dubai, in true Hollywood style. Conceptualized and created by the creatives, for the creatives, the hotel offers 823 rooms and themed suites, all influenced by the studio’s talent for sophisticated design and creative entertainment. The many dining concepts cater to every taste, in the spirit of California’s eclectic cuisine and cool dining scene. Our supporting cast awaits you: come and be a star.